#MahaSamudram 🌊 Shoot in Progress 🔥 All excited & awaiting to show you our Intense Action & Love Drama soon. A BIG update on the way💥 Stay Tuned❤️ #HappyNewYear @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @DirAjayBhupathi @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial pic.twitter.com/mIaaCAmitk

English summary

Ajay Bhupathi worked as an AD to Veeru Potla and Ram Gopal Varma before fulfilling his directorial dream with ‘RX 100’ which turned out to be a massive success at the ticket counters.