 బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 ఫైనల్ అప్‌డేట్: బిగ్‌బాస్ నుంచి తనీష్ అల్లాడి అవుట్

బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 ఫైనల్ అప్‌డేట్: బిగ్‌బాస్ నుంచి తనీష్ అల్లాడి అవుట్

    బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 గ్రాండ్ ఫినాలే జోరుగా మొదలైంది. నాని హోస్ట్‌గా డిఫరెంట్ మార్కులో స్టేజి పైకి వచ్చారు. వేదికపై పాటలకు డ్యాన్సులు చేస్తూ నాని ఆకట్టుకొన్నాడు. ఆ తర్వాత ఫైనల్‌కు చేరిన ఐదుగురు హౌస్‌మేట్స్ కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో మాట్లాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన హౌస్‌మేట్స్‌తో నాని మాట్లాడారు. అనంతరం ఎలిమినేషన్ ప్రక్రియను మొదలు పెట్టారు. టాప్ ఐదుగురు కంటెస్టెంట్స్ నుంచి తొలుత సామ్రాట్, ఆ తర్వాత దీప్తి నల్లమోతు, తనీష్ అల్లాడి ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యాడు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ షో నుంచి టాప్ ఐదుగురు కంటెస్టెంట్‌లో మూడో సెలబ్రిటీగా తనీష్ అల్లాడి ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యాడు. 113 రోజుల జర్నీలో ఎన్నో అనుభవాలను, అనుభూతులను మదిలో నింపుకొని బయటకు వచ్చాడు. ఇంట్లో సెల్ఫీ దిగిన తర్వాత తనీష్‌ను నాని వేదికపైకి ఆహ్వానించాడు.
    ఇంట్లో గత మూడు నెలలుగా జరిగిన తన లైఫ్ జర్నీని చూసి తనీష్ ఉద్వేగానికి గురయ్యాడు.

    తన లైఫ్ జర్నీ చూసిన తర్వాత నానితో సెల్ఫీ దిగిన తర్వాత తల్లిని కలిసి ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన ఇంటి సభ్యులతో జత కలిశాడు. దాంతో బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 రియాలీటి షోలో తనీష్ కథ ముగిసింది. ఇక ఇంట్లో కౌశల్, గీతా మాధురి మిగిలారు.

    ఎలిమినేషన్ తర్వాత వేదికపైన తనీష్ ఉద్వేగంగా మాట్లాడాడు. 30, 40 ఏళ్ల అమ్మ, నాన్నల లవ్ స్టోరి ముగిసింది. నాన్న అర్ధాంతరంగా వెళ్లి పోయారు. అప్పటి నుంచి అమ్మ ప్రతీ రోజు ఎంతో కుమిలిపోయేది. అమ్మ.. వీలైతే ఈ జన్మలో నీ రుణం తీర్చుకునేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తాను అని తనీష్ అన్నాడు.

    Reports suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Winner is Kaushal. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. After 106 days of the game, Roll Rida Eliminated from the house. on 111 day, Bigg Boss Telugu contestants reunion was happened
