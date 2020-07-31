రియా చక్రవర్తికి బీహార్ ప్రభుత్వం షాక్.. సుప్రీంకోర్టులో సుశాంత్ కేసు కోసం..

English summary

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant Singh Rajput father KK Singh alleges Rhea Chakraborty exploited financially. KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. In this occassion, Bihar Government decided to support the fight by Sushant's father KK singh in Supreme court .