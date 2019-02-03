విజయ్ దేవరకొండ హీరోగా క్రాంతి మాధవ్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న సినిమా ప్రస్తుతం చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది. ఇంకా టైటిల్ ఖరారుకాని ఈ మూవీలో రాశిఖన్నా, ఐశ్వర్య రాజేష్, ఇజబెల్లా కథాయికలుగా నటిస్తున్నారు.
తాజాగా ఈ మూవీలో మరో హీరోయిన్గా కేథరిన్ ఎంపికైంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని అధికారికంగా ధృవీకరిస్తూ చిత్రబృందం ప్రెస్ నోట్ విడుదల చేసింది. ఇటీవలే ఆమె సెట్స్లో జాయిన్ అయినట్లు తెలిపారు.
ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత కె.ఎస్ రామారావు సమర్పణలో, కెఏ వల్లభ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చితాన్ని క్రియేటివ్ కమర్షియల్స్ సంస్థ ప్రొడక్షన్ నెం. 46గా తెరకెక్కిస్తోంది. గోపిసుందర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా, జేకే సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ సమకూరుస్తున్నారు.
రొమాంటిక్ ఎంటర్టెనర్గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రాశి ఖన్నా, ఐశ్వర్య రాజేష్, ఇజబెల్లా, కేథరీన్ తెరిస్సా ముఖ్యపాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి రచయిత, దర్శకుడు : క్రాంతి మాధవ్, సమర్పణ : కేఎస్ రామా రావు, నిర్మాత: కె.ఎ. వల్లభ, బ్యానర్: క్రియేటివ్ కమర్షియల్స్, సంగీతం: గోపి సుందర్,
డిఓపి : జే కే, ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైన్: సాహి సురేష్.
పెళ్లి చూపులు, అర్జున్ రెడ్డి, గీత గోవిందం, టాక్సీవాలా లాంటి విజయాలతో తక్కువకాలంలోనే విజయ్ దేవరకొండ టాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్ర్రీలో స్టార్ హోదా సొంతం చేసుకున్నాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన నటిస్తున్న 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' త్వరలో విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతోంది.
Hero Vijay Deverakonda’s forthcoming film under the direction of Kranthi Madhav is a romantic entertainer.Launched on the eve of Dussehra, the shooting of the film is currently in progress. This untitled movie has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle De in the female lead roles. And now the fourth heroine is confirmed and she is Catherine Tresa.
Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
