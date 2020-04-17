సినీ కార్మికులకు అండగా రామోజీరావు.. లెజెండ్ అంటూ చిరు ట్వీట్

ramoji rao daggubati family covid 19 crisis corona crisis charity venkatesh suresh babu rana chiranjeevi mahesh babu nagarjuna vishwaksen sharwanad dil raju vennela kishore
English summary
Chiranjeevi Praised Ramoji Rao For Donating To CCC. Shri RamojiRao garu contributed Rs 10 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity Thank you Sir for your kind and generous gesture,most importantly for extending a helping hand for the cause of daily wage film workers. Your services to this industry are phenomenal and You are a legend Sir.
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 19:35 [IST]