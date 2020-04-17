తెలుగు
      సినీ కార్మికులకు అండగా రామోజీరావు.. లెజెండ్ అంటూ చిరు ట్వీట్

      By
      |

      కరోనా వైరస్ దాటికి ప్రపంచ దేశాలన్నీ లాక్ డౌన్‌ను పాటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇప్పటికే 21 లక్షల మందికి కరోనా బారిన పడ్డారు.. లక్షకు పైగా ప్రాణాలను కోల్పోయారు. మన దేశంలోనూ కరోనా వైరస్ రోజురోజుకూ విజృంభిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే 13 వేల కరోనా కేసులు బయటపడ్డాయి. కరోనాను కట్టడి చేసేందుకు లాక్ డౌన్‌ను పాటిస్తున్నా.. అదుపులో పెట్టలేకపోతోన్నాం. అయితే ఈ లాక్ డౌన్ వల్ల దినసరి కూలీలెంతో మంది ఉపాధిని కోల్పోయారు. ఇంకా కోల్పోతూనే ఉన్నారు.

      అయితే సినీ పరిశ్రమ తరుపున సినీ కార్మికులను ఆదుకునేందుకు చిరంజీవి ముందుకు వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. కరోనా క్రైసిస్ ఛారిటీ అంటూ సినీ కార్మికులను ఆదుకునేందుకు ఓ సంస్థను ప్రారంభించి కోటి రూపాయల విరాళాన్ని ప్రకటించాడు. చిరు పిలుపుతో టాలీవుడ్ మొత్తం కదిలింది. హీరోలు, హీరోయిన్స్, డైరెక్టర్స్, నిర్మాతలు ఇలా ఎంతో మంది ముందుకు వచ్చారు.

      Chiranjeevi Praised Ramoji Rao For Donating To CCC

      ఇలా అందరూ ఇచ్చిన మొత్తం వివరాలను కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎప్పటికప్పుడు ప్రకటిస్తూనే ఉన్నాడు చిరంజీవి. సినీ కార్మికులకు కూడా సాయం అందుతోందని, అది ఎలా జరుగుతోందో కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు. తాజాగా రామోజీరావు పది లక్షల విరాళాన్ని అందించగా.. సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపాడు. 'సినీ పరిశ్రమలోని దినసరి కార్మికుల కోసం విరాళం ఇచ్చినందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు, సినీ పరిశ్రమకు మీరు అందించే సేవలు అసాధారణమైనవి.. మీరు లెజెండ్ సర్' అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

      English summary
      Chiranjeevi Praised Ramoji Rao For Donating To CCC. Shri RamojiRao garu contributed Rs 10 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity Thank you Sir for your kind and generous gesture,most importantly for extending a helping hand for the cause of daily wage film workers. Your services to this industry are phenomenal and You are a legend Sir.
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
