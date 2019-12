సీఎంతో రౌడీ స్టార్.. మూడున్నరేళ్ల క్రితం నేను ఎవరిని.. ఎమోషనల్ పోస్ట్

View this post on Instagram

Honoured. To share the stage with our honourable Chief Minister. To be called one of the Nava Nakshatralu - you should see the other 8 incredible people! 3 and a half years ago, a nobody, I made my debut with Pellichoopulu. The possibilities are endless. What else is possible? We'll see this next year 😁 'TV9 Telugu Nava Nakshatra Sanmanam'