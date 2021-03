నానికి కంగ్రాట్స్ చెబుతూనే పంచ్ వేసిన పోలీసులు: యువ దర్శకుడి కామెంట్ వైరల్

English summary

Jersey is a 2019 Indian Telugu -language sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath while Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj and Viswant Duddumpudi played other pivotal roles.