English summary

Daggubati Venkatesh is an Indian film actor known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema. Venkatesh debuted with the 1986 film Kaliyuga Pandavulu for which he won his first Nandi Award. In a career spanning over 30 years, he starred in many successful films such as Bobbili Raja, Chanti, Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu...