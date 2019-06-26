అంతరిక్ష వ్యాపారంలోకి దీపిక పదుకోన్.. భారీగా పెట్టుబడి

deepika padukone bellatrix aerospace bollywood chhapaak 83 movie ranveer singh దీపిక పదుకోన్ బెల్లాట్రిక్స్ ఎయిరోస్పెస్ బాలీవుడ్ ఛపక్ 83 మూవీ రణ్వీర్ సింగ్
English summary
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone invests huge in India's private rocket startup Bellatrix Aerospace has raised $3 million in pre-Series. Deepika has also wrapped up Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10:27 [IST]