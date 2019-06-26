తెలుగు
    అంతరిక్ష వ్యాపారంలోకి దీపిక పదుకోన్.. భారీగా పెట్టుబడి

    By
    |

    సినీ తారలు డబ్బు సంపాదన ఎక్కువైతే వాటిని రకరకాలు పెట్టుబడులుగా మార్చడం సాధారణమే. దీపం ఉండగానే ఇళ్లు చక్కదిద్దుకోవాలనుకోనే వారిలో బాలీవుడ్ నటి దీపికా పదుకోన్ ముందుంటారు. ప్రస్తుతం దీపికా కెరీర్ తారాస్థాయిలో ఉంది. నటిగా కొనసాగుతూనే నిర్మాతగా మారి ఛపక్ అనే సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా ఆమె అంతరిక్ష (స్పేస్) వ్యాపారం రంగంలో భారీగా పెట్టుబడులు పెట్టినట్టు వెల్లడైంది.

    భారత్‌కు చెందిన ప్రైవేట్ రాకెట్ స్టార్టప్ కంపెనీ బెల్లాట్రిక్స్ ఎయిరోస్పేస్ భారీగా నిధులను, పెట్టుబడులను సమకూర్చింది. ఈ పెట్టుబడుల్లో దీపికా పదుకోన్ వాటా భారీగానే ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం. దీపికా పదుకోన్‌తోపాటు ఐడీఎఫ్‌సీ, స్టార్టప్ ఎక్సీడ్ అనే కంపెనీలు పెట్టుబడులు పెట్టినట్టు వెల్లడైంది. దాదాపు 3 మిలియన్ డాలర్ల నిధులను బెల్లాట్రిక్స్ సేకరించినట్టు సమాచారం.

    Deepika Padukone invests in Bellatrix Aerospacef

    బెల్లాట్రిక్స్ కంపెనీ శాటిలైట్స్ కోసం ఎలక్రిక్ థ్రస్టర్స్ ఉత్పత్తి చేస్తున్నది. ఇది ఉపగ్రహాల బరువును గణనీయంగా తగ్గిస్తుంది. చేతక్ అనే నానో శాటిలైట్‌ను కూడా డెవలప్ చేస్తున్నది.

    దీపిక పదుకోన్ కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే, ప్రస్తుతం నిర్మాతగా మారి ఛపక్ చిత్రంలో లీడ్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. అలాగే భర్త రణ్‌వీర్‌తో కలిసి 83 అనే చిత్రంలో తెరపైన సతీమణిగా దీపిక కనిపించబోతున్నారు. 14 నిమిషాల నిడివి గల పాత్ర కోసం ఆమె రూ.14 కోట్ల రెమ్యునరేషన్ తీసుకొంటున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    English summary
    Bollywood star Deepika Padukone invests huge in India's private rocket startup Bellatrix Aerospace has raised $3 million in pre-Series. Deepika has also wrapped up Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
