Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
dhanush akkineni nagarjuna sj suryah r sarathkumar srikanth aditi rao hydari ధనుష్ నాగార్జున అక్కినేని ఎస్జే సూర్య ఆర్ శరత్ కుమార్ శ్రీకాంత్
English summary
Dhanush s second directorial kickstarts in Chennai Today. The makers unveiled few pictures from the launch of the film today. And the most exciting and surprising thing about this untitled film is that Telugu top star Akkineni Nagarjuna has been signed on to play one of the lead roles.
Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 20:59 [IST]