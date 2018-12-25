Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Versatile actor Dhanush unveils the first look of his upcoming film titled Asuran. Asuran is being directed by Vada Chennai filmmaker Vetrimaaran and bankrolled by Kalaipuli V Thanu of V Creations. This is the filmmaker’s fourth collaboration with Dhanush.
Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 19:09 [IST]