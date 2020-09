English summary

Acclaimed Writer/Director/Producer Bhavani Shankar’s upcoming Multi-genre flick 'Climax' Motion Poster is out starring Sr. Hero Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sri Reddy, Prudhvi Raj and Shivashankar Master in prominent roles. Produced by P Rajeshwar Reddy, and K Karunakar Reddy, Climax is known to be a Political Satire written around an entertaining murder mystery with intriguing characters throughout the plotline. Wrapping up the shoot & post production works, makers of Climax are now ready for its Theatrical release.