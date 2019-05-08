English summary

Love and Youthful Entertaining Thriller ‘Eureka’ Teaser on May 10th‘Eureka’ starring Karteek Anand, Shalini Vadnikatti, Munna and Dimple Hayati in the lead roles, will have it’s teaser launch on May 10th. The film is being directed by the protagonist himself, Karteek Anand and is shot on the background of engineering college fest.