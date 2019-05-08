ఇంజనీరింగ్ కాలేజ్ నేపథ్యంలో కార్తీక్ ఆనంద్, షాలిని, మున్నా, డింపుల్ హయతి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'యురేక'.. కార్తీక్ ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.. లక్ష్మీ ప్రసాద్ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ పతాకంపై ప్రశాంత్ తాత ఈ సినిమా ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.. లలితకుమారి సహనిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. కాగా ఈ సినిమా టీజర్ ని ఈనెల 10 న విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.
లవ్ థ్రిల్లర్ ఎంటర్టైనర్గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ సినిమా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులను శరవేగంగా జరుపుకుంటుంది. ఇప్పటికే రిలీజ్ అయిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్, మోషన్ పోస్టర్ కి ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి స్పందన రాగా, చిత్రంపై ఆసక్తిని మరింత పెంచుతుంది. త్వరలో నే విడుదల తేదీని ప్రకటించనున్నారు..
Love and Youthful Entertaining Thriller ‘Eureka’ Teaser on May 10th‘Eureka’ starring Karteek Anand, Shalini Vadnikatti, Munna and Dimple Hayati in the lead roles, will have it’s teaser launch on May 10th. The film is being directed by the protagonist himself, Karteek Anand and is shot on the background of engineering college fest.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 19:19 [IST]
