English summary

Angry Star' Rajasekhar's new movie and 92nd film of his career has announced on Saturday. This is going to be the versatile actor's 92nd movie. Kiran Kondamadugula, who got both audience's acceptance and critical acclaim for his debut movie 'Gatham' (2020), is going to direct it. This is the first outing of the actor-director duo. Off Beat Films, S Originals and Pegasus Cine Corp have come together to produce this promising action thriller. Bhargava Poludasu, Harsha Pratap, Srujan Yarabolu and Rajasekhar's daughters, Shivani and Shivathmika, are producing it. A Theme Poster was released to make the project official. Rajasekhar will start shooting for the movie form August, after the completion of his ongoing project, 'Sekhar'.