English summary

Actress Hebah Patel in a never-seen-before characterisation in the Telisinavaallu movie. KSV films who earlier produced Nandi award winning HITHUDU with Jagapati Babu is presenting it. Written and Directed by Viplove Koneti, this film is tout to be a genre-bending outing where family-romance-thriller-mystery elements are interlinked to give a new kind of cinema on telugu screen. Ram Karthick essays the role of protagnoist.