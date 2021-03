RRR సెట్లో హాలీవుడ్ స్టంట్ డైరెక్టర్.. రాజమౌళితో కలిసి యాక్షన్ సీన్లకు స్కెచ్.. వీడియో వైరల్

Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any 🔥 #RRRDiaries ... #RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/RnTcVYi3hs

English summary

Hollywood Action Director Nick Powell joins SS Rajamouli's RRR team. In this occassion, RRR movie account tweeted that Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any Fire #RRRDiaries...#RRR #RRRMovie