English summary

Prudhvi Dandamuri and Maira Doshi are playing the lead roles in 'IIT Krishnamurthy'. The film billed to be a corporate crime thriller is directed by debutante Sree Vardhan. The film with unique story and screenplay is fast-progressing with its shoot. IIT Krishnamurthy’s first look poster has been released today. The caption - "Missing- Last Seen Saturday Day Evening" in the poster is generating curiosity. Hero Prudhvi Dandamuri’s intense looks in the poster further increases the interest on the film.