క్రిస్టోలైట్ మీడియా క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ పతాకంపై ప్రేమ్ కుమార్ పాత్ర సమర్పణతో ప్రసాద్ నేకూరి నిర్మిస్తున్న ఐఐటీ కృష్ణమూర్తి చిత్రంలో పృథ్వీ దండమూడి, మైరా దోషి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. కార్పొరేట్ క్రైమ్ థ్రిల్లర్గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి నూతన దర్శకుడు శ్రీ వర్ధన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుపుకుంటుండగా, తాజాగా చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ను విడుదల చేసింది. 'మిస్సింగ్- లాస్ట్ సీన్ సాటర్ డే ఈవినింగ్' అనే క్యాప్షన్స్తో ఉన్న ఫస్ట్ లుక్.. సినిమాపై ఆసక్తిని రేపింది. ఫస్ట్లుక్ పోస్టర్లో హీరో సీరియస్ లుక్ మరింత ఆకట్టుకునేలా ఉంది.
వినయ్ వర్మ, భారతి ఆనంద్, బెనర్జీ, కమెడియన్ సత్య ఇతర ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్న సినిమా టీజర్ ఫిబ్రవరి 24 న రిలీజ్ చేశారు. వేసవి కానుకగా మే 28 న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా సినిమాను విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నామని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ సినిమా కి నరేష్ కుమారన్ సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తుండగా, యేసు సినిమాటోగ్రఫీని అందిస్తున్నారు.
ఐఐటీ కృష్ణమూర్తి టీజర్కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తున్నది. క్వాలిటీ పరంగా చాలా బాగుందనే ఫీలింగ్ కలిగించింది. సినిమా ప్రొడక్షన్ వ్యాల్యూస్ క్లాసీగా ఉన్నట్టు టీజర్ చెప్పకనే చెప్పింది. నటీనటులు ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఎమోషనల్గా సాగింది. టీజర్లో ఇతర సాంకేతిక విభాగాల పనితీరు చాలా ప్రొఫెషనల్గా కనిపించింది. దాంతో సినిమాపై మంచి క్రేజ్ను ఏర్పరచడంలో చిత్ర యూనిట్ సక్సెస్ అయిందనే మాట సినీ వర్గాల్లో వినిపిస్తున్నది.
Prudhvi Dandamuri and Maira Doshi are playing the lead roles in 'IIT Krishnamurthy'. The film billed to be a corporate crime thriller is directed by debutante Sree Vardhan. The film with unique story and screenplay is fast-progressing with its shoot. IIT Krishnamurthy’s first look poster has been released today. The caption - "Missing- Last Seen Saturday Day Evening" in the poster is generating curiosity. Hero Prudhvi Dandamuri’s intense looks in the poster further increases the interest on the film.
