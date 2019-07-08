తెలుగు
    RRRలో రాంచరణ్ తండ్రి ఆయనేనట.. అద్భుతమైన పాత్రలో ఎవరంటే!

    దర్శక ధీరుడు ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి రూపొందిస్తున్న RRR సినిమా షూటింగ్ చకచకా పరుగుల పెడుతున్నది. రాంచరణ్, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ కాంబినేషన్‌తో రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ మల్టీస్టారర్ మూవీలో బాలీవుడ్ తారలు కూడా నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ తారలు అజయ్ దేవగన్, ఆలియాభట్ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారారు. ప్రియుడితో విదేశాలకు వెళ్లి వచ్చిన ఆలియాభట్ త్వరలోనే ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్‌లో భాగం కానున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    అయితే RRRకు సంబంధించి ఓ ఆసక్తికరమైన వార్త ప్రచారంలో ఉంది. ఈ సినిమాలో రాంచరణ్ అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజుగా నటిస్తుండగా, ఆయనకు తండ్రిగా అజయ్ దేవగన్ ఓ కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసిందే. కథలో అజయ్ దేవగన్ పాత్రను అద్భుతంగా రాజమౌళి తీర్చి దిద్దినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. అలాగే సీత పాత్రలో ఆలియా భట్ కనిపించనున్నారు. తొలిసారి గ్రామీణ నేపథ్య ఉన్న పాత్రలో ఆలియాభట్ నటిస్తున్నది. రాంచరణ్, ఆలియా భట్‌పై ఆహ్మాదాబాద్, పూణెలో కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరించేందుకు రాజమౌళి ప్లాన్ చేసినట్టు సమాచారం.

    IS Ajay Devgn to play father to Ram Charan?

    RRR సినిమాలో రాంచరణ్, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎంట్రీ సీన్లు టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా మారాయి. రాంచరణ్ కోసం రూ10 కోట్లు, జూనియర్ ఎంట్రీ సీన్ కోసం రూ.15 కోట్లు ఖర్చుపెట్టనున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    డీవీవీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ బ్యానర్‌పై ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్య RRR చిత్రాన్ని రూ.400 కోట్ల వ్యయంతో తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో సముద్రఖని, బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అజయ్ దేవగన్ తదితర నటులు కీలక పాత్రలను పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా జూలై 30వ తేదీ 2020లో విడుదల కానున్నది.

    English summary
    SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set. The director's next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya having an enormous budget of nearly Rs 400 crore. This movie overseas theatrical rights with a whopping amount of Rs 70 Crores.
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 19:42 [IST]
