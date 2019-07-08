RRRలో రాంచరణ్ తండ్రి ఆయనేనట.. అద్భుతమైన పాత్రలో ఎవరంటే!

ss rajamouli rrr movie junior ntr ram charan alia bhatt daisy edgar jones dvv danaiah ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి rrr మూవీ జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ రాంచరణ్ అలియాభట్ డైసీ ఎడ్గర్ జోన్స్ డీవీవీ దానయ్య
English summary
SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot at a grand set. The director's next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya having an enormous budget of nearly Rs 400 crore. This movie overseas theatrical rights with a whopping amount of Rs 70 Crores.
Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 19:42 [IST]