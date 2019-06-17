మన్మథుడు 2 రీమేక్ సినిమానా? అలా సీక్రెట్‌ ఎందుకంటే!

English summary

Manmadhudu 2Shoot of King Nagarjuna's 'Manmadhudu 2' started today. Film is being Produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna, P. Kiran on Manam Enterprises, Anandi Art Creations banners Directed by Rahul Ravindran. The latest we hear about the film is that it is a remake of a foreign film but the makers are tight-lipped about it.