    మన్మథుడు 2 రీమేక్ సినిమానా? అలా సీక్రెట్‌ ఎందుకంటే!

    By
    |

    టాలీవుడ్ మన్మథుడు అక్కినేని నాగార్జున నటిస్తున్న మన్మథుడు 2 చిత్రం ప్రస్తుతం టాలీవుడ్‌లో హాట్ టాపిక్. ఈ సినిమా టీజర్ రిలీజ్ తర్వాత రొమాన్స్ రెండితలు ఎక్కువగానే ఉందనే మాట వినిపించింది. అయితే ఇదిలా ఓ వైపు కొనసాగుతుంటే.. మరో వైపు ఈ సినిమా ఓ విదేశీ చిత్రానికి రీమేక్ అనే టాక్ వైరల్ అయింది. అయితే రీమేక్ అని చెబితే సినిమాపై అంచనాలు భిన్నంగా ఉంటాయనే ఉద్దేశంతో చిత్ర యూనిట్ పెదవి విప్పడం లేదని ఆంగ్ల దిన పత్రిక కథనాన్ని వెల్లడించింది.

    మన్మథుడు సినిమాకు ఒరిజినల్ కథను బయటకు వెల్లడించడం లేదు. సినిమాకు స్ఫూర్తిగా తీసుకొన్న చిత్రం గురించి చెబితే ప్రేక్షకులు ముందే ఓ అంచనాకు వచ్చి సినిమా చూసే ప్రమాదం ఉంటుంది. దాని వల్ల కొన్ని సమస్యలు రావొచ్చు అనే కథనంలో పేర్కొన్నది.

    Is Manmadhudu 2 remake of a foreign film?

    2002లో మన్మథుడు సినిమాను దర్శకుడు విజయ్ భాస్కర్ రూపొందించారు. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ ఆ సమయంలో మాటల గారడీ చేశారు. సొనాలి బింద్రే, అన్షు హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించారు.

    ఇక మన్మథుడు 2 చిత్రంలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ హీరోయిన్. ఈ చిత్రంలో కోడలు సమంత, మరో హీరోయిన్ కీర్తి సురేష్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపిస్తారు. నటుడు, దర్శకుడు రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియో బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందించిన ఈ సినిమా సెప్టెంబర్‌లో రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Manmadhudu 2Shoot of King Nagarjuna's 'Manmadhudu 2' started today. Film is being Produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna, P. Kiran on Manam Enterprises, Anandi Art Creations banners Directed by Rahul Ravindran. The latest we hear about the film is that it is a remake of a foreign film but the makers are tight-lipped about it.
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 20:59 [IST]
