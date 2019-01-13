ప్రయత్నిస్తూ ఓడిపోయిన వారు ఎవరూ లేరు: నాని ‘జెర్సీ’ సూపర్

English summary

JERSEY Official Teaser Released. Jersey is an upcoming 2019 Indian Telugu-language sports drama period film based on the sport of cricket written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Nani who is referred to as Natural Super Star and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles while Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra play pivotal roles.