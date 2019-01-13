ప్రయత్నిస్తూ ఓడిపోయిన వారు ఎవరూ లేరు: నాని ‘జెర్సీ’ సూపర్

నాని హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న స్పోర్ట్స్ డ్రామా పీరియడ్ ఫిల్మ్ 'జెర్సీ'. క్రికెట్ నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఈ మూవీ టీజర్ అందరి ఆకట్టుకుంటుంది. 36 ఏళ్ల వయసులో ఇండియన్ క్రికెట్ టీమ్లో చోటు దక్కించుకోవాలని ప్రయత్నించే ఓ వ్యక్తి కథ ఇది.
గౌతమ్ తిన్ననూరి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ స్పోర్ట్స్ డ్రామా 1986-1996 బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్తో రూపొందించారు. ఇందులో నాని అర్జున్ అనే క్రికెటర్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. సితార ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్లో సూర్య దేవర నాగవంశీ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
'నీ వయసు ఇపుడు 36, అది ప్రొఫెషనల్ స్పోర్ట్స్ నుంచి రిటైర్ అయ్యే వయసు... పిల్లలను ఆడించే వయసులో మనకు ఆటలెందుకు బావా... నువ్వు ఇప్పుడు ఎంత ప్రయత్నించినా ఏమీ చేయలేవు... నువ్వు ఒక పనికిరాని డ్రీమ్ వెంట పడుతున్నావు.. అందరూ అతడిని నిరాశ పరుస్తుంటే తన లక్ష్యాన్ని చేరుకోవడానికి అర్జున్ ఏం చేశాడు అనేది సినిమాలో ఆసక్తికరంగా చూపించబోతున్నారు.
''ఆపేసి ఓడిపోయిన వాడు ఉన్నాడు కానీ... ప్రయత్నిస్తూ ఓడిపోయిన వాడు లేడు'' అంటూ చివర్లో నాని చెప్పే డైలాగ్ టీజర్లో హైలెట్ అయింది. ఏప్రిల్లో ఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. కెరీర్లో ఇప్పటివరకు చేయని ఒక సరికొత్త పాత్రతో నాని ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేయబోతున్నారు. శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్ కథానాయికగా నటించగా, అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్ సంగీతం అందించారు.
JERSEY Official Teaser Released. Jersey is an upcoming 2019 Indian Telugu-language sports drama period film based on the sport of cricket written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Nani who is referred to as Natural Super Star and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles while Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra play pivotal roles.
Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
