    లవర్స్ డేకు రిలీజ్ అవుతున్న కార్తి, రకుల్ న్యూ మూవీ

    By
    |

    కార్తి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'దేవ్'. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రేమికుల దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా ఫిబ్రవరి 14న విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఆడియో సంక్రాంతికి విడుదల చేయగా.. హ్యారిస్ జైరాజ్ అందించిన పాటలకు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది.

    రజత్ రవిశంకర్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ మూవీ యాక్షన్ ఫ్యామిలీ డ్రామాగా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. కార్తి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ కలిసి నటించిన రెండో చిత్రం ఇది. ఇంతకు ముందు వీరిద్దరి కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చిన 'ఖాకీ' సూపర్ హిట్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Dev’ Release on Feb 14th Lovers Day

    'దేవ్'లో రమ్యకృష్ణ, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు. నిక్కీ గల్రానీ సెకండ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా చేస్తోంది. షూటింగుతో పాటు పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ మూవీ ప్రస్తుతం ప్రమోషన్ దశకు చేరుకుంది. తెలుగు, తమిళంలో ఒకేసారి విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. రెండు రాష్ట్రాల్లో తిరుగుతూ చిత్ర బృందం సందడి చేయబోతోంది.

    రిలయన్స్ ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ సమర్పణలో ప్రిన్స్ పిక్చర్స్ సంస్థ 'దేవ్' చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: హ్యారిస్ జైరాజ్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: ఆర్ వేల్రాజ్, ఆర్ట్: రాజీవన్, ఎడిటర్: రుబెన్, నిర్మాతలు: ఎస్ లక్ష్మణ్ కుమార్, ఠాగూర్ మధు, దర్శకత్వం: రజత్ రవిశంకర్.

    English summary
    Hero Karthi’s upcoming movie ‘DEV’ is going to release on February 14th, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film’s audio launch was held on the eve Sankranthi i.e, on January 14th and the music is getting a wonderful response. Harris Jayaraj has composed music for the film. This is an action family drama being written and directed by Rajath Ravishankar.
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
