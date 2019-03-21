RX100 సినిమాతో రొమాంటిక్ హీరోగా మారిన కార్తీకేయ తాజాగా హిప్పీ అనే యూత్ఫుల్ ఎంటర్టైనర్తో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నాడు. ఈ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా మార్చి 20న రిలీజైన టీజర్కు సోషల్ మీడియా, య్యూట్యూబ్లో అనూహ్యమైన స్పందన వస్తున్నది.
యూత్కు కిక్కెక్కించే విధంగా ఉన్న హిప్పీ టీజర్ య్యూట్యూబ్లో దుమ్మురేపుతున్నది. 24 గంటలు గడవక ముందే 2 మిలియన్ల వ్యూస్ అంటే 20 లక్షల వ్యూస్ను సాధించింది.
హీరో కార్తీకేయ సరసన దిగంగన హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తున్నది. టీఎన్ కృష్ణ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత కలైపులి థాను ఈ సినిమాకు నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఏప్రిల్ చివరి వారంలో రిలీజ్కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది.
RX100 fame Karthikeya's latest movie is Hippi. TN chandra Shekar is the director. Kalaipuli Thanu is the producer. this movie's teaser going to unveil by Hero Nani on March 20th, 5pm. This teaser gets 2 million views in 24 hours.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
