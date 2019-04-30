చిరాకు పడ్డ కియారా అద్వానీ.. చిర్రెత్తుకొచ్చి ఏం చేసిందంటే!

భరత్ అనే నేను, వినయ విధేయ రామ చిత్రాలతో జోష్ కొనసాగిస్తున్న అందాల భామ కియారా అద్వానీ బాలీవుడ్లోనూ బిజీగా మారింది. అర్జున్ రెడ్డి తమిళ రీమేక్ చిత్రంలో షాహీద్ కపూర్తో జతకట్టింది. అంతేకాకుండా కాంచన హిందీ రీమేక్ లక్ష్మీ చిత్రంలోనూ నటిస్తున్నది. ఇలా వరుస సినిమాలతో తడాఖా చూపిస్తున్న కియారాను ఇటీవల ఓ అంశం మరీ చిరాకు పెట్టిందట. ఇంతకు కియారాను ఇబ్బంది పెట్టిన విషయం ఏమిటంటే..
వేసవి ఓ వైపు మండుతుంటే కియారాను తన జట్టు చాలా ఇబ్బంది పెట్టిందట. దాంతో చిర్రెత్తుకొచ్చిన ఆమె స్వయగా తానే కత్తిరించుకొన్నదట. ఆ వీడియోను తాజాగా కియారా సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేసింది. షూటింగ్లతో బిజీగా మారడం వల్ల జుట్టును జాగ్రత్తగా కాపాడుకోవడం కష్టమవుతున్నది. దాని మెయింటెనెన్స్ మరీ ఇబ్బంది కలిగిస్తున్నది. అందుకే జుట్టును కత్తిరించుకొన్నట్టు కారణాన్ని వెల్లడించింది.
Guilty as charged!!! Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution✂️ 🙈 pic.twitter.com/tYygorE9Ke
అంతేకాకుండా వీడియోలో తన కుటుంబంలో జరిగే పెళ్లికి సంప్రదాయబద్ధంగా చీర కట్టుకోమని నా తల్లి సలహా ఇచ్చింది. అయితే చీరను సింగారించుకోవడం కష్టమవుతుందని.. తాను మార్కెట్లో రెడీమెడ్గా చీరను కొని ధరించానని చెప్పింది.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
