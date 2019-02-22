టాలీవుడ్ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో ఒక్కో దర్శకుడికి ఒక్కో స్టైయిల్ ఉంటుంది. డైరెక్టర్గా సెట్లో ఉన్నప్పుడు కళా తపస్వి కే విశ్వనాథ్ ఖాకీ దుస్తుల్లో దర్శనమిస్తుంటారు. ఇంకొందరు భుజాన రుమాలుతో కనిపిస్తారు. ఇలా కొందరు దర్శకులు తమ కెరీర్ మొత్తం ఒకే గెటప్లో కనిపించేవారు. అలాంటి ప్రత్యేకమైన స్లయిల్ కలిగిన డైరెక్టర్లలో కోడి రామకృష్ణ ప్రత్యేకమైన మార్కు ఉండేది.
కోడి రామకృష్ణ ఎప్పుడూ తలకు తెల్లటి కర్చిఫ్ను కట్టుకొని సినిమాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించేవారు. నుదటికి తెల్లటి వస్త్రం కట్టుకోవడం వెనుక ఓ ఆసక్తికరమైన సంఘటన ఉంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని కోడి రామకృష్ణ స్వయంగా ఓ సందర్భంలో వెల్లడించారు.
కోడి రామకృష్ణ నుదురు భాగం వెడల్పుగా ఉండటం చూసిన ఓ క్యాస్టూమ్ డిజైనర్ ఆయన తలకు తెల్లటి గుడ్డ చుట్టారట. ఈ సంఘటన మాపల్లెలో గోపాలుడు సెట్లో జరిగింది. అది చూసి నీ అవతారం బాగుంది. ఇదే కంటిన్యూ చేయండి.. బహుశా ఇది గత జన్మ తాలుకు వాసన అయి ఉంటుందని చెప్పారట. అప్పటి నుంచి కోడి రామకృష్ణ.
Kodi Ramakrishna is an Indian film director and writer known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema, and a few Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. One of the prolific film director in Telugu, Kodi Ramakrishna has directed a wide range of films, in a variety of genres such as drama films.
Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
