 »   » మహేష్ బాబు ‘మహర్షి’ : యూఎస్ఏ షెడ్యూల్ కాస్త ఆలస్యంగా

English summary
Mahesh Babu upcoming film Maharshi team was supposed to fly to the US in September last week for a 25-day schedule. However, the latest reports reveal that the schedule has been postponed slightly and the team will be flying out in the first week of October.
Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 14:24 [IST]