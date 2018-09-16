తెలుగు
 »   » మహేష్ బాబు ‘మహర్షి’ : యూఎస్ఏ షెడ్యూల్ కాస్త ఆలస్యంగా

By
    మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'మహర్షి' మూవీ నెక్ట్స్ షెడ్యూల్ యూఎస్ఏలో ప్లాన్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ముందుగా సెప్టెంబర్ చివరి వారం నుండే ఇక్కడ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభించాలని అనుకున్నారు. అయితే తాజా సమాచారం ప్రకారం కొన్ని మార్పులు చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అక్టోబర్ మొదటి వారం నుండి యూఎస్ఏలోె షూటింగ్ మొదలు పెట్టబోతున్నారు.

    ముందుగా ఇక్కడ 60 రోజుల లాంగ్ షెడ్యూల్ అనుకున్నప్పటికీ కొన్ని మార్పులు చేసి 25 రోజుల్లో కంప్లీట్ చేయాలని, న్యూయార్క్, కాలిఫోర్నియా, లాస్ వెగాస్ తదితర ప్రాంతాల్లో ప్లాన్ చేశారు. మిగతా సీన్లను ఇతర లొకేషన్లలో చిత్రీకరించనున్నట్లు సమాచారం. ఇప్పటికే ఈ చిత్రం డెహ్రడూన్, హైదరాబాద్‌లో రెండు మేజర్ షెడ్యూల్స్ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది.


    Maharshi movie USA schedule postponed

    ఈ చిత్రంలో మహేష్ బాబు రెండు డిఫరెంట్ షేట్స్‌లో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. కాలేజ్ స్టూడెంట్.... రైతుబిడ్డగా ప్రేక్షకులకు వినోదం పంచబోతున్నారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు తన కెరీర్లో చేసిన పాత్రలన్నింటికంటే ది బెస్ట్‌గా ఇందులో మహేష్ బాబు పాత్ర ఉంటుందట.


    మహేష్ బాబు సరసన పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. అల్లరి నరేష్‌ ఓ కీలకమైన పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నారు. దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానకి కేయూ మోహనన్‌ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ సమకూర్చుతున్నారు. వంశీపైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్, వై జయంతి మూవీస్, పివిపి సినిమా సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. 2019 ఏప్రిల్‌ 5న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.

    English summary
    Mahesh Babu upcoming film Maharshi team was supposed to fly to the US in September last week for a 25-day schedule. However, the latest reports reveal that the schedule has been postponed slightly and the team will be flying out in the first week of October.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
