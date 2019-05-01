నిజంగా శ్రీమంతుడే.. ఆయనతో పనిచేయడం గొప్ప ఫీలింగ్.. శృతిహాసన్

English summary

Maharshi romantic action drama film written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, C. Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V. Potluri, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema.The film stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, with Allari Naresh,Ananya and Meenakshi Dixit in prominent roles and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.It is to be released on 9 May 2019. In this occcasion, Film unit organised a Pre release event at Hyderabad Neckles Road on May 1st.