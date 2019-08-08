తెలుగు
    సింపుల్‌గా.. హంబుల్‌‌లో అదే కనిపిస్తుంది.. మహేష్ బాబు

    By
    |

    నేష‌న‌ల్ హ్యాండ్ లూమ్ డే సంద‌ర్భంగా హంబుల్ అండ్ కో ప్రారంభించారు మహేష్. హంబుల్ అండ్ కోలో 160 ర‌కాల స్టైల్స్‌కి సంబంధించిన దుస్తులు రూ.599 ల నుండి లభ్యమవనున్నాయి. వీటిలో కొన్నింటిని మోడల్స్ స్టేజ్‌పై ప్ర‌ద‌ర్శించారు. ఈ ప్రకటనకు ముందు మహేష్ టీమ్ ఓ ఆసక్తికర కాంటెస్ట్ నిర్వహించింది. మూడురోజుల కౌంట్ డౌన్ తో ఫ్యాన్స్ ని మహేష్ చేయనున్న బిజినెస్ గెస్ చేయండి అని ఓ పజిల్ నిర్వహించగా అభిమానులు పెద్ద ఎత్తున స్పందించారు. కాగా వారిలో లక్కీ డిప్ ద్వారా ఐదుగురు అదృష్టవంతులకు మహేష్ ని కలిసే అవకాశం దక్కింది. ఈ కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో స్పాయిల్ సి.ఇ.ఒ భార్గ‌వ్ ఎర్రంగి, స్పాయిల్ ప్రైవేట్ బ్రాండ్ డివిజ‌న్ హెడ్ సుశ్రితి కృష్ణ పాల్గొన్నారు.

    సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ మాట్లాడుతూ, " హంబుల్ క్లోతింగ్ కలెక్షన్ నా పర్సనాలిటీ, స్టైల్ ని ప్రతిబింబించేలా ఉంటుంది. సింపుల్ గా, డౌన్ టు ఎర్త్ ఉండడానికే నేను ఇష్టపడతాను. హంబుల్ లో అదే కనిపిస్తుంది. దీని ద్వారా ఫాన్స్ తో నా బంధం మరింత దృఢపడుతుందని భావిస్తున్నాను."

    Mahesh Babu about Humbl co product

    స్పాయిల్ సీఈవో భార్గ‌వ్ ఎర్రంగి మాట్లాడుతూ - " సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ తో కలిసి మైక్రో లెవెల్ క్లోతింగ్ బ్రాండ్ హంబుల్ కో లో భాగమైనందుకు సంతోషంగా ఉంది. మహేష్ గారు సింప్లిసిటీ, హుంబుల్ పర్సన్. ఆయన స్టైల్ ను ఈ బ్రాండ్ రిఫ్లెక్ట్ చేస్తుంది. మహేష్ ఇచ్చే విలువైన డైరెక్షన్స్ కోసం మా టీం అందరూవెయిట్ చేస్తున్నారు. సోషల్ కామర్స్ బిజినెస్ లో ఒక మంచి సెలబ్రిటీ బ్రాండ్ గా హుంబుల్ కో నిలుస్తుంది అనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు" అన్నారు.

    స్పాయిల్ ప్రైవేట్ బ్రాండ్ డివిజ‌న్ హెడ్ సుశ్రితి కృష్ణ మాట్లాడుతూ - మహేష్ తో కలిసి అసోసియేట్ అవడం హ్యాపీ గా ఉంది. హుంబుల్ కో రూట్ లెవెల్ కలెక్షన్స్ ద్వారా కమ్యూనిటీస్ రిబిల్డ్ అవుతాయని నమ్ముతున్నాం. చేనేత కార్మికులకు ప‌నిని క‌ల్పించేలా న్యాచురల్ డైస్, నాణ్యమైన ఫాబ్రిక్స్ తో తయారయ్యే దుస్తులకే ఎక్కువ ప్రాధాన్యం ఇస్తాం" అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Superstar Mahesh who is quite busy with his films has been expanding his horizon by successfully venturing new businesses. Recently he entered into Multiplex area with a plush, luxurious AMB Cinemas at Gachibowlii in Hyderabad. Now Superstar Mahesh is taking us into a new world of clothing. He launches a clothing brand, 'THE HUMBL Co' exclusively with SPOYL. On the occasion of National Handloom Day Mahesh has unveiled 'THE HUMBL CO' on August 7th.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 20:37 [IST]
