Superstar Mahesh who is quite busy with his films has been expanding his horizon by successfully venturing new businesses. Recently he entered into Multiplex area with a plush, luxurious AMB Cinemas at Gachibowlii in Hyderabad. Now Superstar Mahesh is taking us into a new world of clothing. He launches a clothing brand, 'THE HUMBL Co' exclusively with SPOYL. On the occasion of National Handloom Day Mahesh has unveiled 'THE HUMBL CO' on August 7th.