View this post on Instagram

When the son is trying to win a game and the father n daughter intervene n spoil it 🙈🙈and my Buddha son surrenders with a million dollar smile instead ❤️❤️!! Finding each other !! ❤️❤️❤️#stayhome#staysafe find ur something to do 🤗🤗 share some with us .. we would love to hear !! #quarentine