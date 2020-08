Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey♥️♥️♥️ Wishing you the best birthday ever!!🤗🤗🤗 Love you 😘 😘 #HappyBirthdayGG pic.twitter.com/grr7yQdu44

English summary

The love that fans show for the grandchildren of Tollywood star heroes is not all. Mahesh Babu fans show the same level of love for his children. Photos of Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamane have been going viral since last night. Because today Gautam has entered the 14th spring. Netizens are also impressed with Mahesh's emotional response to this birthday.