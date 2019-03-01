తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    నిర్మాతగా మారిన ‘యాత్ర’ దర్శకుడు మహి వి రాఘవ్

    By
    |

    'యాత్ర' మూవీ తర్వాత దర్శకుడు మహి వి రాఘవ్ నిర్మాతగా మారారు. తన స్నేహితులైన శివ‌మేక‌, రాకేష్ మంహ‌కాళితో కలిసి 'త్రీ ఆట‌మ‌న్ లీవ్స్' పేరుతో ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్ హౌస్ స్థాపించారు. సంప్రదాయ తెలుగు సినిమా ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్ సంస్థ‌ల మాదిరిగా సినిమాల్ని నిర్మించి, విడుద‌ల చేసే ప‌ద్ధ‌తికి పూర్తి భిన్నంగా త్రీ ఆట‌మ‌న్ లీవ్స్ సంస్థ పని చేస్తుందట.

    ఔత్సాహికులైన ర‌చ‌యిత‌ల్ని, సినిమా క‌థ‌లు రాయ‌గలిగే స‌త్తా ఉన్న యువ ఫిల్మ్ రైట‌ర్స్‌ను ప్రొత్స‌హిస్తూ వారి చేత కొత్త కొత్త క‌థ‌ల్ని త‌యారుచేయించ‌డమే లక్ష్యంగా త్రీ ఆట‌మ‌న్ లీవ్స్ సంస్థ ముందుకు సాగుతుందట.

    Mahi V Raghav

    క‌థ‌కుల‌కి ఆర్థికంగా సపోర్టుగా నిలుస్తూ... వారి ద్వారా తయారైన కథలను ఇతర నిర్మాణ సంస్థల‌తో క‌లిసి నిర్మిస్తూ 'త్రీ ఆట‌మ‌న్ లీవ్స్' సంస్థ ముందుకు సాగుతుందని మ‌హి వి రాఘ‌వ తెలిపారు. 'యాత్ర' సినిమాకి jకో ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌గా ఈ సంస్థ పని చేసినట్లు తెలిపారు.

    త్రీ ఆట‌మ‌న్ లీవ్స్ సంస్థ ప్ర‌స్తుతం ఔత్సాహికులైన ర‌చ‌యిత‌ల్ని, కొత్త క‌థ‌ల్ని ప్రొత్స‌హించే నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌ల‌తో భాగ‌స్వాములు అయ్యేందుకు ముందుంటుంద‌ని, అలానే కేవ‌లం సినిమాల‌నే కాకుండా వెబ్ సిరీస్ లు, డాక్యుమెంట‌రీలకి సంబంధించిన ర‌చ‌యిత‌లు, ఫిల్మ్ మేక‌ర్స్, నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌లు, ఛాన‌ల్ పార్ట‌న‌ర్స్‌తో జ‌త‌క‌లిసేందుకు త్రీ ఆట‌మ‌న్ లీవ్స్ సంస్థ స‌ముఖంగా ఉంద‌ని తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    To make a great film you need 3 things – the script, the script, and the script. - Alfred Hitchcock Three Autumn Leaves collaborates with writers, and content creators; a brand new initiative. As co-producers of the film Yatra Three Autumn leaves began its journey. Yatra, a biographical film directed skillfully by Mahi V Raghav, who is also the founder of Three Autumn Leaves captured the essence of its intention.The film stood out because of its unique narrative style, and the director’s display of inspirational scenes got the audience immensely involved. Post Yatra’s success, Mahi V Raghav (producer, writer, film maker), founder of Three Autumn Leaves, along with co-founders Shiva Meka (Co producer- Yatra), and Rakesh Mahenkali (Co Producer- Paathshala) who have been producing films under the banner of ‘Moonwater pictures’ have moved away from traditional production to creating content on paper.
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue