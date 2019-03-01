నిర్మాతగా మారిన ‘యాత్ర’ దర్శకుడు మహి వి రాఘవ్

English summary

To make a great film you need 3 things – the script, the script, and the script. - Alfred Hitchcock Three Autumn Leaves collaborates with writers, and content creators; a brand new initiative. As co-producers of the film Yatra Three Autumn leaves began its journey. Yatra, a biographical film directed skillfully by Mahi V Raghav, who is also the founder of Three Autumn Leaves captured the essence of its intention.The film stood out because of its unique narrative style, and the director’s display of inspirational scenes got the audience immensely involved. Post Yatra’s success, Mahi V Raghav (producer, writer, film maker), founder of Three Autumn Leaves, along with co-founders Shiva Meka (Co producer- Yatra), and Rakesh Mahenkali (Co Producer- Paathshala) who have been producing films under the banner of ‘Moonwater pictures’ have moved away from traditional production to creating content on paper.