‘మజిలీ’ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్: భార్యభర్తల ఎఫెక్ట్ బాగా పడినట్లుందిగా!

English summary

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer 'Majili' film is sold all over and the worldwide theatricals are valued for 21 Cr. Majili directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi, Sushil choudhary under the banner of Shine Screens Production. The film features Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik in lead roles. Chaitanya and Samantha had previously worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. This will be their first collaboration after getting married.