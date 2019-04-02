తెలుగు
    ‘మజిలీ’ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్: భార్యభర్తల ఎఫెక్ట్ బాగా పడినట్లుందిగా!

    అక్కినేని నాగ‌చైత‌న్య‌, స‌మంత వివాహం తర్వాత క‌లిసి న‌టిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'మ‌జిలీ'. శివ నిర్వాణ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీని షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యాన‌ర్ పై సాహు గ‌ర‌పాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఏప్రిల్ 5న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    తాజాగా ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ రిలీజ్ థియేట్రికల్ బిజినెస్ వివరాలు బయటకు వచ్చాయి. ఈ టాలీవుడ్ భార్యభర్తలు కలిసి నటిస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం కావడంతో ఆ ప్రభావం బిజినెస్ మీద బాగా పడింది. ఊహించిన దానికంటే మంచి రేటుకు ఆయా ఏరియాల్లో థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ అమ్ముడయ్యాయి.

    వరల్డ్ వైడ్ థియేట్రికల్ బిజినెస్

    సినీ ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల నుంచి అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం ‘మజిలీ' చిత్రానికి ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా రూ. 21 కోట్ల ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ జరిగినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ టాలీవుడ్ కపుల్ ఇమేజ్ పరంగా కంపేర్ చేస్తే దాదాపు అన్ని ఏరియాల్లో డిసెంట్ బిజినెస్ జరిగినట్లు స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    ఏరియా వైజ్

    నైజాం రూ. 6 కోట్లు, సీడెడ్ రూ. 2.50 కోట్లు, ఉత్తరాంధ్ర రూ. 1.98 కోట్లు, ఈస్ట్ రూ. 1.44 కోట్లు, కృష్ణ రూ. 1.28 కోట్లు, గుంటూరు రూ. 1.62 కోట్లు, వెస్ట్ గోదావరి రూ. 1.12 కోట్లు, నెల్లూరు రూ. 70 లక్షలు, రెస్టాఫ్ ఇండియా రూ. 1.50 కోట్లు, ఓవర్సీస్ రూ. 3 కోట్ల బిజినెస్ జరిగినట్లు సమాచారం.

    ఉగాది ఫెస్టివల్ కలిసొచ్చే అంశం

    ‘మజిలీ' రిలీజైన రెండో రోజు తెలుగు వారికి ఎంతో ప్రధానమైన ఉగాది ఫెస్టివల్. అందరూ పండగ మూడ్లో ఉంటారు కాబట్టి... సినిమా తొలి రోజు పాజిటివ్ టాక్ వస్తే ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ వసూళ్లు పుంజుకోవడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోంది.

    మజిలీ

    దేర్ ఈజ్ ల‌వ్.. దేర్ ఈజ్ పెయిన్ అనే ట్యాగ్ లైన్‌తో వ‌స్తున్న ఈ మూవీ వైజాగ్ నేప‌థ్యంలో సాగుతుంది. ఇందులో చైతూ క్రికెటర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. రావు ర‌మేష్, పోసాని కృష్ణ‌ముర‌ళి, సుబ్బ‌రాజ్ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీల‌క‌పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ర‌చ‌న, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: శివ నిర్వాణ, సంగీతం: గోపీ సుంద‌ర్, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: విష్ణు శ‌ర్మ, ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్ట‌ర్: సాహి సురేష్, ఎడిట‌ర్: ప‌్ర‌వీణ్ పూడి, యాక్ష‌న్: వెంక‌ట్.

    English summary
    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer 'Majili' film is sold all over and the worldwide theatricals are valued for 21 Cr. Majili directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi, Sushil choudhary under the banner of Shine Screens Production. The film features Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik in lead roles. Chaitanya and Samantha had previously worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. This will be their first collaboration after getting married.
