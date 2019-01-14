నాగ చైతన్య-సమంత... ‘మజిలీ’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు

అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య, సమంత వివాహం తర్వాత కలిసి నటిస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం 'మజిలీ'. శివ నిర్వాణ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్ పై సాహు గరపాటి, హరీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
ఇటీవల న్యూఇయర్ సందర్భంగా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన చిత్ర బృందం....సంక్రాంతి సందర్భంగా రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు చేస్తూ మరో పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు. నాగ చైతన్య, సెకండ్ హీరోయిన్ దివ్యాంశ కౌశిక్లతో ఈ పోస్టర్ డిజైన్ చేశారు. ఏప్రిల్ 5న 'మజిలీ' ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల కానుంది.
దేర్ ఈజ్ లవ్.. దేర్ ఈజ్ పెయిన్ అనే ట్యాగ్ లైన్తో వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ వైజాగ్ నేపథ్యంలో సాగుతుంది. ఇందులో చైతూ క్రికెటర్గా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. 'నిన్నుకోరి' మూవీ తర్వాత శివనిర్వాన తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ రొమాంటిక్ ఎంటర్ టైనర్ 80 శాతం షూటింగ్ ఇప్పటికే పూర్తయింది.
రావు రమేష్, పోసాని కృష్ణమురళి, సుబ్బరాజ్ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలకపాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. గోపీసుందర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా.. విష్ణు వర్మ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్ పై సాహు గరపాటి, హరీష్ పెద్ది మజిలి సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి రచన, దర్శకత్వం: శివ నిర్వాన, సంగీతం: గోపీ సుందర్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: విష్ణు శర్మ, ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్: సాహి సురేష్, ఎడిటర్: ప్రవీణ్ పూడి, యాక్షన్: వెంకట్
The first combination of real-life couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha post wedding is titled ‘Majili.’ The film comes with caption ‘There Is Love… There Is Pain’ and implies it’s a romantic entertainer set against the backdrop of Vizag. ‘Majili’ is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana of ‘Ninnu Kori’ fame, Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing ‘Majili’ under Shine Screens banner. The producers have confirmed the release date on April 5th.
Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
