నాగ చైతన్య-సమంత... ‘మజిలీ’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు

English summary

The first combination of real-life couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha post wedding is titled ‘Majili.’ The film comes with caption ‘There Is Love… There Is Pain’ and implies it’s a romantic entertainer set against the backdrop of Vizag. ‘Majili’ is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana of ‘Ninnu Kori’ fame, Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing ‘Majili’ under Shine Screens banner. The producers have confirmed the release date on April 5th.