భారీ ధరకు ‘మన్మధుడు 2’ శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్ కొన్ని స్టార్ మా

English summary

Manmadhudu 2 satellite rights bagged by Star Maa for a whopping 8.3 cr. Manmadhudu 2 directed by Rahul Ravindran. The films stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles with Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Akshara Gowda in an extended cameo appearance. The music is composed by Chaithan Bharadwa.