    భారీ ధరకు ‘మన్మధుడు 2’ శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్ కొన్ని స్టార్ మా

    By
    |

    కింగ్ నాగార్జున త్వరలో 'మన్మధుడు 2' మూవీతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. నటన నుంచి డైరెక్షన్ వైపు టర్న్ అయిన రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నాగార్జున స్వయంగా అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియోస్ బేనర్లో నిర్మిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ఫస్ట్ లుక్, టీజర్‌కు మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. ట్రైలర్ రేపు(జులై 25) ఉదయం 11.11 గంటలకు రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ముహూర్తం ఫిక్స్ చేశారు. ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై మరింత హైప్ పెంచేలా ఉంటుందటు. ఆగస్టు 9న ఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    Manmadhudu 2’s satellite rights Rs. 8.3 cr

    కాగా... ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్ స్టార్ మా టీవీ వారు రూ. 8.3 కోట్లకు సొంతం చేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇదే ఛానల్‌లో ప్రసారం అయ్యే బిగ్ బాస్ షోకు నాగార్జున హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తుండటం గమనార్హం. కింగ్ సినిమాకు ఇంత భారీ మొత్తం దక్కడం విశేషంగా చెప్పుకుంటున్నారు. ఈ మూవీపై నాగార్జునతో పాటు చిత్ర బృందం పూర్తి కాన్ఫిడెంటుతో ఉన్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో అక్కినేని కోడలు సమంత కూడా అతిథి పాత్రలో కనిపించనుంది. నాగార్జున సరసన రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ నటిస్తుండగా... వెన్నెల కిషోర్, రావు రమేష్, నాజర్, లక్ష్మి, దేవదర్శిని, ఝాన్సి, కీర్తి సురేస్, అక్షర గౌడ ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Manmadhudu 2 satellite rights bagged by Star Maa for a whopping 8.3 cr. Manmadhudu 2 directed by Rahul Ravindran. The films stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles with Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Akshara Gowda in an extended cameo appearance. The music is composed by Chaithan Bharadwa.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
