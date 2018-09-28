 »   » అక్టోబర్ 18న పందెం కోడి 2 రిలీజ్.. సెప్టెంబర్ 29న ట్రైలర్

English summary

Mass Hero Vishal's latest film is 'Pandem Kodi - 2' Presented by Tagore Madhu, Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Lyca Productions, Pen Studios in N.Linguswamy's Direction. Earlier, 'Pandem Kodi' which was made in the combination of Vishal and Linguswamy became super duper hit and was a major turning point in Vishal's career. Now the Hit Combination is back with sequel, 'Pandem Kodi - 2'. Trailer of this film will be released on September 29th. Presenter Tagore Madhu said that they are releasing the film worldwide on October 18th as Vijayadasami Special.