తెలుగు
 అక్టోబర్ 18న పందెం కోడి 2 రిలీజ్.. సెప్టెంబర్ 29న ట్రైలర్

అక్టోబర్ 18న పందెం కోడి 2 రిలీజ్.. సెప్టెంబర్ 29న ట్రైలర్

By
    మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌ హీరోగా ఠాగూర్‌ మధు సమర్పణలో విశాల్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ ఫ్యాక్టరీ, లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌, పెన్‌ స్టూడియోస్‌ పతాకాలపై ఎన్‌.లింగుస్వామి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'పందెంకోడి 2'. గతంలో మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌, ఎన్‌.లింగు స్వామి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన 'పందెంకోడి' సూపర్‌ డూపర్‌ హిట్‌ అయి విశాల్‌ కెరీర్‌కి టర్నింగ్‌ పాయింట్‌ అయింది.

    పందెంకోడి చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న 'పందెంకోడి 2'. ఈ చిత్రం ట్రైలర్‌ను సెప్టెంబర్‌ 29న రిలీజ్‌ చెయ్యబోతున్నారు. మాస్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న 'పందెంకోడి 2' చిత్రాన్ని విజయదశమి కానుకగా అక్టోబర్‌ 18న ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నట్టు చిత్ర సమర్పకులు ఠాగూర్‌ మధు తెలిపారు.

    Mass Hero Vishals Pandem Kodi - 2 Trailer On Sep 29th

    మాస్‌ హీరో విశాల్‌, కీర్తి సురేష్‌, వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్‌కుమార్‌, రాజ్‌కిరణ్‌ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: యువన్‌ శంకర్‌రాజా, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: కె.ఎ.శక్తివేల్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: ప్రవీణ్‌ కె.ఎల్‌., సమర్పణ: ఠాగూర్‌ మధు, నిర్మాతలు: విశాల్‌, దవళ్‌ జయంతిలాల్‌ గడా, అక్షయ్‌ జయంతిలాల్‌ గడా, దర్శకత్వం: ఎన్‌.లింగుస్వామి.

    English summary
    Mass Hero Vishal's latest film is 'Pandem Kodi - 2' Presented by Tagore Madhu, Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Lyca Productions, Pen Studios in N.Linguswamy's Direction. Earlier, 'Pandem Kodi' which was made in the combination of Vishal and Linguswamy became super duper hit and was a major turning point in Vishal's career. Now the Hit Combination is back with sequel, 'Pandem Kodi - 2'. Trailer of this film will be released on September 29th. Presenter Tagore Madhu said that they are releasing the film worldwide on October 18th as Vijayadasami Special.
    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 15:03 [IST]
