తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » నవ్విస్తున్న కమెడియన్ పృథ్వీ ‘మై డియర్ మార్తాండం’ ట్రైలర్

నవ్విస్తున్న కమెడియన్ పృథ్వీ ‘మై డియర్ మార్తాండం’ ట్రైలర్

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    తెలుగులో పాపులర్ కమెడియన్‌గా ఎదిగిన పృథ్వీ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'మై డియర్ మార్తాండం'. మేజిన్ మూవీ మేక‌ర్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై స‌య్య‌ద్ నిజాముద్దీన్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. హ‌రీష్‌ కె.వి. ద‌ర్శ‌కుడిగా ప‌రిచయం అవుతున్నారు.

    డిసెంబర్ 29న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో మూవీ ప్రమోషన్లలో భాగంగా ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. ట్రైలర్ చూస్తుంటే పృథ్వి తనదైన కామెడీతో ప్రేక్షకులను నవ్వించడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోంది. పృథ్వి, తాగుబోతు రమేష్, జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చే సీన్లు ట్రైలర్లో హైలెట్ అయ్యాయి.

    "ముప్పై రోజుల్లో లాయ‌ర్ అవ‌డం ఎలా"? అనే పుస్త‌కాన్ని చ‌దివి మర్డర్ కేసు వాదించడానికి లాయ‌ర్‌గా కోర్టుకు వెళ్లిన పృథ్వీ ఎదుర్కొనే పరిణామాలు ఆసక్తికరంగా చూపించబోతున్నారు. క్రైమ్ కామెడీగా కోర్టు రూమ్ నేప‌థ్యంలో సినిమా రూపొందింది.

    My Dear Maarthandam Theatrical Trailer

    పృథ్వీ, జ‌య‌ప్ర‌కాశ్ రెడ్డి, కృష్ణ భ‌గ‌వాన్‌, రాకేందు మౌళి, గోకుల్‌, క‌ల్పిక గ‌ణేశ్‌, క‌ల్యాణ్ విట్ట‌పు, తాగుబోతు ర‌మేశ్ త‌దిత‌రులు తారాగ‌ణంగా న‌టిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆర్ట్‌: ప‌్ర‌వీణ్‌, మ్యూజిక్‌: ప‌వ‌న్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: గ్యారీ బి.హెచ్‌, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ:ర‌్యాండీ, నిర్మాత‌: స‌య్య‌ద్ నిజాముద్దీన్‌, ర‌చ‌న‌, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: హ‌రీష్‌ కె.వి.

    English summary
    Watch the theatrical trailer of the film 'My Dear Maarthandam'. The film features actors Prudhvi Raj, Rakendu Mouli, Kalpika Ganesh, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Krishna Bhagwan, Thagubothu Ramesh & others. The film is directed By Harish K.V and produced by Syed Nizamuddin under the banner of Mazin movie makers. Music of the film is composed by Pavan Kumar. The cinematography has been handled by Ryamdy and the film is releasing on December 29th.
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 23:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue