 »   » నవ్విస్తున్న కమెడియన్ పృథ్వీ ‘మై డియర్ మార్తాండం’ ట్రైలర్

English summary

Watch the theatrical trailer of the film 'My Dear Maarthandam'. The film features actors Prudhvi Raj, Rakendu Mouli, Kalpika Ganesh, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Krishna Bhagwan, Thagubothu Ramesh & others. The film is directed By Harish K.V and produced by Syed Nizamuddin under the banner of Mazin movie makers. Music of the film is composed by Pavan Kumar. The cinematography has been handled by Ryamdy and the film is releasing on December 29th.