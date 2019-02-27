తెలుగు
    ‘మజిలీ’.. సమంత-చైతు మధ్య వచ్చే ఆ సీన్ హైలెట్ అవుతుందట!

    అక్కినేని నాగ‌చైత‌న్య‌, స‌మంత వివాహం తర్వాత క‌లిసి న‌టిస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం 'మ‌జిలీ'. శివ నిర్వాణ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యాన‌ర్ పై సాహు గ‌ర‌పాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఏప్రిల్ 5న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    ఇటీవల టీజర్ విడుదలైన తర్వాత సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి. షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుపుకుంటోంది. సినిమాలో సమంత-చైతు పెళ్లి తర్వాత వచ్చే సీన్లు సినిమా మొత్తానికి హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటాయట. మంచి వినోదం పంచడంతో పాటు ఎమోషనల్‌గా ఉండబోతోందని టాక్.

    దేర్ ఈజ్ ల‌వ్.. దేర్ ఈజ్ పెయిన్ అనే ట్యాగ్ లైన్‌తో వ‌స్తున్న ఈ మూవీ వైజాగ్ నేప‌థ్యంలో సాగుతుంది. ఇందులో చైతూ క్రికెటర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. 'నిన్నుకోరి' మూవీ త‌ర్వాత శివ‌నిర్వాన తెర‌కెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ రొమాంటిక్ మూవీ 80 శాతం షూటింగ్ ఇప్ప‌టికే పూర్త‌యింది.

    రావు ర‌మేష్, పోసాని కృష్ణ‌ముర‌ళి, సుబ్బ‌రాజ్ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీల‌క‌పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. గోపీసుంద‌ర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండ‌గా.. విష్ణు వ‌ర్మ సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యాన‌ర్ పై సాహు గ‌ర‌పాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది మ‌జిలి సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ర‌చ‌న, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: శివ నిర్వాన‌, సంగీతం: గోపీ సుంద‌ర్, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: విష్ణు శ‌ర్మ, ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్ట‌ర్: సాహి సురేష్, ఎడిట‌ర్: ప‌్ర‌వీణ్ పూడి, యాక్ష‌న్: వెంక‌ట్

    Film Nagar source said that, the post-wedding scenes of Chay and Sam starrer Majili will be the highlight of the film. They will be comical, emotional and as well as very hard-hitting say the sources. Shiva Nirvana directs this film is a romantic drama and is set for an April 5th release.
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
