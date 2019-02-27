‘మజిలీ’.. సమంత-చైతు మధ్య వచ్చే ఆ సీన్ హైలెట్ అవుతుందట!

అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య, సమంత వివాహం తర్వాత కలిసి నటిస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రం 'మజిలీ'. శివ నిర్వాణ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్ పై సాహు గరపాటి, హరీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఏప్రిల్ 5న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.
ఇటీవల టీజర్ విడుదలైన తర్వాత సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి. షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుపుకుంటోంది. సినిమాలో సమంత-చైతు పెళ్లి తర్వాత వచ్చే సీన్లు సినిమా మొత్తానికి హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటాయట. మంచి వినోదం పంచడంతో పాటు ఎమోషనల్గా ఉండబోతోందని టాక్.
దేర్ ఈజ్ లవ్.. దేర్ ఈజ్ పెయిన్ అనే ట్యాగ్ లైన్తో వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ వైజాగ్ నేపథ్యంలో సాగుతుంది. ఇందులో చైతూ క్రికెటర్గా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. 'నిన్నుకోరి' మూవీ తర్వాత శివనిర్వాన తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ రొమాంటిక్ మూవీ 80 శాతం షూటింగ్ ఇప్పటికే పూర్తయింది.
రావు రమేష్, పోసాని కృష్ణమురళి, సుబ్బరాజ్ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలకపాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. గోపీసుందర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా.. విష్ణు వర్మ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. షైన్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్ పై సాహు గరపాటి, హరీష్ పెద్ది మజిలి సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి రచన, దర్శకత్వం: శివ నిర్వాన, సంగీతం: గోపీ సుందర్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: విష్ణు శర్మ, ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్: సాహి సురేష్, ఎడిటర్: ప్రవీణ్ పూడి, యాక్షన్: వెంకట్
Film Nagar source said that, the post-wedding scenes of Chay and Sam starrer Majili will be the highlight of the film. They will be comical, emotional and as well as very hard-hitting say the sources. Shiva Nirvana directs this film is a romantic drama and is set for an April 5th release.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more