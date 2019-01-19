తెలుగు
    అఖిల్.. ఎన్టీఆర్ నుంచి అవి నేర్చుకో.. మిస్టర్ మజ్ను వేడుకలో నాగార్జున

    అక్కినేని అభిమానులకు, తారక్ అభిమానులకు నమస్కారం. ఎన్టీఆర్ నాకు పెద్దపెదద్ అబ్బాయి. నన్ను ప్రేమగా బాబాయ్ అనిపిలుస్తుంటాడు. పిలిచినప్పుడుల్లా హ్యాపీగా ఉంటుంది. నిర్మాత ప్రసాద్ గారికి ఇది 25వ సినిమా. ఇండస్ట్రీకి హిట్స్ మగధీర, అత్తారింటికి దారేది చిత్రాలు ఇచ్చాడు. అలాంటి బ్యానర్‌లోకి అఖిల్ వెళ్లడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. వెంకీ దర్శకుడు అక్కినేని అభిమాని అని విన్నాను. అలాంటి దర్శకుడితో అఖిల్ పనిచేయడం చాలా సంతోషం.

    యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ నుంచి అఖిల్ నుంచి రెండు విషయాలు నేర్చుకోవాలి. అఖిల్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌లో ఉండే మాస్, డ్యాన్స్ నేర్చుకో అని ఎమోషనల్‌గా నాగార్జన మాట్లాడారు. మజ్ను సినిమా నిర్మాతకు, అఖిల్‌కు, అందరికీ మంచి విజయాన్ని అందించాలి అని నాగ్ కోరుకొన్నారు.

    అక్కినేని నట వారసుడు అక్కినేని అఖిల్, దర్శకుడు వెంకీ అట్లూరి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న మిస్టర్ మజ్ను సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఫంక్షన్ హైదరాబాద్‌లో శనివారం ఘనంగా జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ఎన్టీఆర్ చీఫ్‌ గెస్ట్‌గా హాజరయ్యారు. అలాగే నాగార్జున, అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య, హీరోయిన్ నిధి అగర్వాల్, నిర్మాత భోగవల్లి ప్రసాద్, ఎస్ఎస్ తమన్ కూడా వేదికను అలంకరించారు.

    English summary
    Mr.Majnu film directed by Venky Atluri and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under the banner Of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film features Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. This function pre release held at hyderabad. Jr NTR is chief geust.
    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
