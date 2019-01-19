అఖిల్.. ఎన్టీఆర్ నుంచి అవి నేర్చుకో.. మిస్టర్ మజ్ను వేడుకలో నాగార్జున

అక్కినేని అభిమానులకు, తారక్ అభిమానులకు నమస్కారం. ఎన్టీఆర్ నాకు పెద్దపెదద్ అబ్బాయి. నన్ను ప్రేమగా బాబాయ్ అనిపిలుస్తుంటాడు. పిలిచినప్పుడుల్లా హ్యాపీగా ఉంటుంది. నిర్మాత ప్రసాద్ గారికి ఇది 25వ సినిమా. ఇండస్ట్రీకి హిట్స్ మగధీర, అత్తారింటికి దారేది చిత్రాలు ఇచ్చాడు. అలాంటి బ్యానర్లోకి అఖిల్ వెళ్లడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. వెంకీ దర్శకుడు అక్కినేని అభిమాని అని విన్నాను. అలాంటి దర్శకుడితో అఖిల్ పనిచేయడం చాలా సంతోషం.
యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ నుంచి అఖిల్ నుంచి రెండు విషయాలు నేర్చుకోవాలి. అఖిల్ ఎన్టీఆర్లో ఉండే మాస్, డ్యాన్స్ నేర్చుకో అని ఎమోషనల్గా నాగార్జన మాట్లాడారు. మజ్ను సినిమా నిర్మాతకు, అఖిల్కు, అందరికీ మంచి విజయాన్ని అందించాలి అని నాగ్ కోరుకొన్నారు.
అక్కినేని నట వారసుడు అక్కినేని అఖిల్, దర్శకుడు వెంకీ అట్లూరి కాంబినేషన్లో వస్తున్న మిస్టర్ మజ్ను సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఫంక్షన్ హైదరాబాద్లో శనివారం ఘనంగా జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ఎన్టీఆర్ చీఫ్ గెస్ట్గా హాజరయ్యారు. అలాగే నాగార్జున, అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య, హీరోయిన్ నిధి అగర్వాల్, నిర్మాత భోగవల్లి ప్రసాద్, ఎస్ఎస్ తమన్ కూడా వేదికను అలంకరించారు.
Mr.Majnu film directed by Venky Atluri and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under the banner Of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film features Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. This function pre release held at hyderabad. Jr NTR is chief geust.
Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more