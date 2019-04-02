నాని, సమంత మళ్లీ జంటగా.. సుధీర్ బాబు కీలక పాత్రలో.. దర్శకుడు ఎవరంటే

ఎటో వెళ్లిపోయింది మనసు, ఈగ చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకుల మదిని దోచుకొన్న నాని, సమంత అక్కినేని మరోసారి జతకట్టనున్నారు. సమ్మోహనం చిత్రంతో ఫీల్గుడ్ చిత్రాలను రూపొందించే దర్శకుడిగా ముద్ర వేసుకొన్న ఇంద్రగంటి మోహనకృష్ణ తదుపరి చిత్రంలో వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి నటించేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు.
తాను రూపొందించే సినిమాలో హీరోయిన్గా నటించాలని సమంతను ఇంద్రగంటి మోహనకృష్ణ సంప్రదించినట్టు సినీ వర్గాల్లో ప్రచారం జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో సుధీర్ బాబు ఓ కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఇదే కనుక నిజమైతే ఈ ఏడాది మరో క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్ట్కు లైన్ క్లియర్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.
ప్రస్తుతం నాని నటించిన జెర్సీ చిత్రం విడుదలకు ముస్తాబువుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో నాని క్రికెటర్గా అవతారం ఎత్తనున్నారు. ఇక సమంత తన భర్త నాగచైతన్యతో కలిసి మజిలి చిత్రంలో నటించింది. ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రీల్ 5న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నది.
Natural Star Nani and Samantha Akkineni have worked together in two films in the past, Eega and Yeto Vellipoyinde Manasu. Now there going to pair up for another project. Report suggest that, They have been approached for Indraganti Mohana Krishna.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more