    హీరో నాని గురించి ఆ వార్త నిజమా? అమ్మాయిలతో కలిసి మోసాలు?

    నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హీరోగా విక్రమ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్'. మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్‌ పతాకంపై నవీన్‌ ఎర్నేని, వై.రవిశంకర్‌, సి.వి.మోహన్‌(సివిఎం) ప్రొడక్షన్‌ నెం.8 గా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. నానితో పాటు కార్తికేయ, ప్రియాంక, లక్ష్మీ, శరణ్య, అనీష్‌ కురువిళ్లా, ప్రియదర్శి, రఘుబాబు, వెన్నెల కిశోర్‌, జైజా, సత్య తదితరులు ముఖ్యపాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో నాని ఎలాంటి పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నాడనేది హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. ఫిల్మ్ నగర్ సమాచారం ప్రకారం... నాని ఇందులో ఒక గర్ల్ గ్యాంగ్‌కు లీడర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నాడట. తెలివైన మోసగాడిగా అతడి పాత్ర ఉంటుందని, తన గర్ల్ గ్యాంగ్‌తో కలిసి వివిధ నేరాలకు పాల్పడుతుంటారని సమాచారం.

    Nani will be seen as a conman in Gang Leader

    ప్రస్తుతం 'గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్' మూవీ చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది. విక్రమ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న చిత్రం కావడంతో మంచి అంచనాలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్ థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ కూడా అమ్ముడైనట్లు సమాచారం. 'సరిగమ సినిమాస్' వారు దక్కించుకున్నారట. అడ్వాన్సుగా రూ. 5 కోట్లను చెల్లించినట్లు సమాచారం.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: అనిరుధ్‌ రవిచందర్‌, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: మిరోస్లా కుబా బ్రోజెక్‌, మాటలు: వెంకీ, డార్లింగ్‌ స్వామి, రచనా సహకారం: ముకుంద్ పాండే, పొడక్షన్‌ డిజైనర్‌: రాజీవన్‌, ఆర్ట్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌: రామ్‌కుమార్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: నవీన్‌ నూలి, కాస్ట్యూమ్‌ డిజైనర్‌: ఉత్తర మీనన్‌, స్టిల్స్‌: జి.నారాయణరావు, విఎఫ్ఎక్స్‌ సూపర్‌వైజర్‌: సనత్‌(ఫైర్‌ ఫ్లై) కో-డైరెక్టర్‌: కె.సదాశివరావు, ప్రొడక్షన్‌ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌: శేషు, సి.ఇ.ఓ.: చిరంజీవి(చెర్రీ), నిర్మాతలు: నవీన్‌ ఎర్నేని, వై.రవిశంకర్‌, సి.వి.మోహన్‌(సివిఎం), కథ, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం: విక్రమ్‌ కె.కుమార్‌.

    English summary
    Film nagar source said that, Nani will be seen as a conman in Gang Leader. His group of girls will be part of the various crimes that he does. The film Directed by Vikram K. Kumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y.Ravishankar, C.V.Mohan (CVM) in Mythri Movie Makers has been titled as 'Gang Leader'.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
