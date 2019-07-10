తెలుగు
    రాజమౌళి వల్ల చాలా డిసప్పాయింట్ అయ్యా: హీరో నాని

    By
    |

    డిస్నీ సంస్థ రూపొందించిన హాలీవుడ్ యానిమేషన్ మూవీ 'లయన్ కింగ్' తెలుగులో జులై 19న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. అయితే ఈ చిత్రంలోని ప్రధాన పాత్రలకు నాని, బ్రహ్మానందం, జగపతి బాబు, అలీ, రవిశంకర్, లిప్సిక లాంటి వారు డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పడంతో సినిమాపై మరింత ఆసక్తి పెరిగింది.

    ఈ చిత్రం‌లో అతి కీల‌క‌మైన ముఫాసా పాత్రకు ర‌విశంక‌ర్ డ‌బ్బింగ్ చెప్పగా... ల‌యన్ కింగ్‌లో హీరో సింబా పాత్ర‌కి నాని, విల‌న్ స్కార్ పాత్ర‌కి జ‌గ‌ప‌తి బాబు, టైమ‌న్ అనే ముంగిస పాత్ర‌కి ఆలీ, పుంబ అనే అడవి పంది పాత్ర‌కి ప్ర‌ముఖ హ‌స్య‌న‌టుడు బ్ర‌హ్మ‌నందం డ‌బ్బింగ్ చెప్పారు.

    ఇలాంటి అవకాశం వస్తుందని ఊహించలేదు

    సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో నాని మాట్లాడుతూ... తెలుగు వారు ‘లయన్ కింగ్' తెలుగు వెర్షన్ చూడటానికి వెళ్లండి. చాలా ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తారు. చిన్నప్పుడు ‘లయన్ కింగ్' కార్టూన్ ఫిల్మ్ చూశాను. ఇదే సినిమాలోని హీరో పాత్రకు డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పే అవకాశం నాకు వస్తుందని ఎప్పుడూ ఊహించలేదని తెలిపారు.

    ఈగ విషయంలో రాజమౌళి చాలా డిసప్పాయింట్ చేశాడు

    ఈగ సమయంలో రాజమౌళిగారు నాతో ఈగ పాత్రకు డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పిస్తారని అనుకున్నాను. కానీ ఆయన నీకు ఎలాంటి మాటలు ఉండవు, ఈగ ఎక్కడైనా మాట్లాడుతుందా? అంటూ నన్ను డిసప్పాయింట్ చేశారు. ఆ కోరికను ‘అ' మూవీలో చేప ద్వారా... ‘లయన్ కింగ్'లో సింహం ద్వారా తీర్చుకుంటున్నట్లు నాని తెలిపారు.

    ఆ విషయంలో కాస్త టెన్షన్ ఉంది

    గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్, లయన్ కింగ్... ఈ రెండు చిత్రాల్లో పవర్ ఫుల్, టైటిల్ రోల్స్ చేయడం ఎలా అనిపిస్తుంది? అనే ప్రశ్నకు నాని స్పందిస్తూ... లయన్ కింగ్ అనే సినిమా నాకు తెలుసు. చాలా గొప్ప సినిమా. చిన్నపుడు చూశాం. అదే సినిమా ఇపుడు 3డిలో అదిరిపోతుంది. ‘గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్' కూడా చాలా గొప్ప సినిమా... చిన్నపుడు చూశాం, కానీ ఇప్పుడు చూడబోయేది ఆ సినిమా కాదు, మీరు ఎలా యాక్సెప్ట్ చేస్తారో? అనేది చాలా టెన్షన్‌గా ఉందని నాని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    మీకు అలాంటి ఫీలింగ్ అస్సలు రాదు

    ‘లయన్ కింగ్' సినిమా చూస్తుంటే... ఇది తెలుగులోకి డబ్ అయిన ఇంగ్లీష్ సినిమా చూస్తున్న ఫీలింగ్ రాదు. ఫస్ట్ టైమ్ ఒక యానిమేషన్ ఫిల్మ్ తెలుగులో చూస్తున్న ఫీలింగ్ కలుగుతుంది. ఎందుకంటే ఇందులో రవిశంకర్ గారు, అలీగారు, బ్రహ్మానందం గారి వాయిస్ ఉండటం వల్ల సినిమాను, అందులోని క్యారెక్టర్‌ను, ఎమోషన్‌‌ను మనం ఓన్ చేసుకుంటాం.

    నాకు ఇష్టం లేనివి, చేయకూడని పనులు అన్నీ చేస్తున్నాను: జగపతి బాబు

    జగపతి బాబు మాట్లాడుతూ... నా వాయిస్ ఎందుకూ పనికిరాదు అన్నారు. కానీ ఇపుడు అదే వాయిస్ డిస్నీ వరకు వెళ్లింది. లయన్ కింగ్ లాంటి సినిమాలో స్కార్ పాత్రకు చెప్పడం ప్రౌడ్‌గా ఫీలవుతున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఇందులో కూడా విలన్ పాత్ర చేస్తున్నందుకు ఏమైనా ఫీలయ్యారా? అనే ప్రశ్నకు జగపతి బాబు స్పందిస్తూ... ‘నేను జీవితంలో ఏమేం చేయకూడదు అనుకున్నానో అన్నీ ఇపుడు చేస్తున్నాను. నాకు ఇష్టం లేనివి, చేయకూడని పనులు అన్నీ చేస్తున్నాను.' అని జగపతిబాబు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    English summary
    Natural Star Nani Superb Speech about Lion King. One of the most awaited Hollywood films this year is The Lion King. It is like an emotional nostalgia to almost all 90's kids. The latest version has a better plot and crazy high-end visual effects in the film according to film director Jon Favreau. Walt Disney Pictures has roped in the actors for the film, which stars Donald Glover as Simba, JD McCrary as young Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Tollywood stars Nani, Ravi Shankar, Jagapathi Babu, Ali, Brahmanandam, and Lipsika lent their voices to characters for Simba, Scar, Mufasa, Timon, Pumba and Nala characters respectively in The Lion King Telugu dubbed version.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
