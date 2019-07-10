రాజమౌళి వల్ల చాలా డిసప్పాయింట్ అయ్యా: హీరో నాని

English summary

Natural Star Nani Superb Speech about Lion King. One of the most awaited Hollywood films this year is The Lion King. It is like an emotional nostalgia to almost all 90's kids. The latest version has a better plot and crazy high-end visual effects in the film according to film director Jon Favreau. Walt Disney Pictures has roped in the actors for the film, which stars Donald Glover as Simba, JD McCrary as young Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Tollywood stars Nani, Ravi Shankar, Jagapathi Babu, Ali, Brahmanandam, and Lipsika lent their voices to characters for Simba, Scar, Mufasa, Timon, Pumba and Nala characters respectively in The Lion King Telugu dubbed version.