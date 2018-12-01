తెలుగు
 »   »  వీరావేశంతో కథానాయకుడు.. గెటప్ అదిరింది.. ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ లేటేస్ట్ న్యూస్!

వీరావేశంతో కథానాయకుడు.. గెటప్ అదిరింది.. ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ లేటేస్ట్ న్యూస్!

By
    తెలుగు జాతి పవర్‌ను ప్రపంచానికి చాటిచెప్పిన స్వర్గీయ నందమూరి తారక రామారవు జీవితం ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ రోజు రోజుకు అంచనాలు పెంచుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలోని పాత్రల పరిచయం సోషల్ మీడియాలో కేక పుట్టిస్తున్నది. తాజాగా విడుదల చేసిన ఓ ఫొటో క్రేజీగా మారింది. ఈ ఫొటోను ఎందుకు విడుదల చేశారంటే..

    రెండు భాగాలుగా బయోపిక్

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌ను రెండు భాగాలుగా తీస్తున్నారు. మొదటి భాగానికి కథానాయకుడు అని, రెండో భాగానికి మహానాయకుడు అని టైటిల్స్ ఖరారు చేశారు. తొలిభాగానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రమోషన్‌ను భారీ మొదలుపెట్టబోతున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన తొలి సింగిల్‌ను విడుదల చేయడానికి సంసిద్ధమవుతున్నారు

    ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్‌ రిలీజ్ సిద్దం

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్‌ను డిసెంబర్ 2న విడుదల చేయబోతున్నాం. ఉదయం 7.42 గంటలకు తొలిపాటను ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకోస్తున్నాం అని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎన్టీఆర్ వీరావేశం ఉట్టిపడేలా పోస్టర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేసి ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు.

    జనవరి 9న కథానాయకుడు

    ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపుదిద్దుకొంటున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ జనవరి 9న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నది. ఈ సినిమాను సుమారు 50 కోట్లకుపైగా బడ్జెట్‌తో నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, సాయి కొర్రపాటి తదితరులు రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్‌గా బాలయ్య, బవసతారకంగా విద్యాబాలన్

    ఎన్టీఆర్‌గా నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, బసవతారకంగా విద్యాబాలన్ కీలక పాత్రలను పోషిస్తున్నారు. శ్రీదేవిగా రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడిగా రానా దగ్గుబాటి, హరికృష్ణగా కల్యాణ్ రామ్, ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్, మురళీ శర్మ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు.

    NTR biopic first single Kathanayaka to be released on December 2. Bengali and Bollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing legendary filmmaker L.V. Prasad in the film. And the actor has now wrapped up shooting for his portions in the biopic. Taking to his social networking accounts, Jisshu thanked director Krish for the opportunity and said it’s an honour to play the role of the iconic filmmaker.
