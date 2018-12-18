తెలుగు
 »   »  ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ప్రి రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్.. ఎవరెవరూ వస్తున్నారంటే..

ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ప్రి రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్.. ఎవరెవరూ వస్తున్నారంటే..

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా రూపుదిద్దుకొంటున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ విడుదలకు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది. సినిమా ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ కథానాయకుడు, మహానాయకుడు అనే పేర్లతో రెండు భాగాలు రూపొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఈ క్రమంలోనే ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ మొదటి భాగం కథానాయకుడు ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఫంక్షన్‌ను డిసెంబర్ 21న నిర్వహించనున్నారు. హైదరాబాద్ ఫిలింనగర్‌లోని జేఆర్సీ కన్వెన్షన్ హాలులో జరిగే కార్యక్రమాన్ని అంగరంగవైభవంగా నిర్వహించడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.

    NTR biopic pre release function date fixed

    బాలకృష్ణ, విద్యాబాలన్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో కనిపించే నటీనటులందరూ ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరుకానున్నారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమం సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో ప్రారంభం కానున్నది. ఈ వేడుకకు రావాలని ఇప్పటికే తెలుగు సినీ దిగ్గజాలకు, ప్రముఖును బాలకృష్ణ స్వయంగా ఆహ్వానించినట్టు తెలిసింది.

    నటీనటులు: నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, విద్యాబాలన్, నందమూరి కల్యాణ్ రాం, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, సుమంత్, జిష్షు సేన్ గుప్తా, నిత్యా మీనన్, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్జీ శేఖర్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫి, సాయి మాధవ్ బుర్రా మాటలు అందిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    The audio and trailer launch event of NTR biopic is scheduled to be held on December 21st at JRC Convention in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan in the lead roles, the film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. MM Keeravani has composed music for NTR and the two songs released so far have received superb response. The entire team of NTR biopic is going to grace the occasion and the event starts sharp at 6 pm. Gnana Sekhar has handled the cinematography and Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues for this film. NTR is being in two parts NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu.
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
