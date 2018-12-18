 »   »  ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ప్రి రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్.. ఎవరెవరూ వస్తున్నారంటే..

English summary

The audio and trailer launch event of NTR biopic is scheduled to be held on December 21st at JRC Convention in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan in the lead roles, the film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. MM Keeravani has composed music for NTR and the two songs released so far have received superb response. The entire team of NTR biopic is going to grace the occasion and the event starts sharp at 6 pm. Gnana Sekhar has handled the cinematography and Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues for this film. NTR is being in two parts NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu.