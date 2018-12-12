 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్... ట్రైలర్, ఆడియో రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
balakrishna ntr biopic vidya balan kalyan ram rana daggubati sumanth rakul preet singh బాలకృష్ణ ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ విద్యా బాలన్ కళ్యాణ్ రామ్ రానా దగ్గుబాటి సుమంత్ రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్
English summary
The trailer of ‘NTR’ biopic will be launched in Hyderabad while the audio release event is being planned in NTR’s birth place Nimmakuru. The trailer launch is scheduled on December 16th and audio is slated for launch on December 21st.
Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 20:22 [IST]