 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్... ట్రైలర్, ఆడియో రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు!

    నందమూరి ఫ్యాన్స్, బాలయ్య అభిమానులకు ఇది పండగలాంటి వార్తే. ఆయన ప్రధాన పాత్రలో రూపొందుతున్న 'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ డేట్, ఆడియో వేడుక తేదీలు ఖరారయ్యాయి. డిసెంబర్ 16న ట్రైలర్, డిసెంబర్ 21న ఆడియో వేడుక నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ తేదీలను ఖరారు చేస్తూ చిత్ర బృందం న్యూ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేసింది. బాలయ్య కెరీర్లోనే అత్యంత ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందిన చిత్రమిది. పైగా తన తండ్రి జీవితం ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న బయోపిక్ కావడంతో ఆయన ఈ సినిమాపై ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ద పెట్టారు.

    బాలయ్యకు ఇంతకు ముందు 'గౌతమీపుత్ర శాతకర్ణి' లాంటి భారీ విజయాన్ని అందించిన దర్శకుడు క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. 'ఎన్టీఆర్- క‌థానాయ‌కుడు'.. 'ఎన్టీఆర్- మ‌హానాయ‌కుడు'గా రెండు భాగాలుగా జనవరి 9, జనవరి 24వ తేదీల్లో ఈ బయోపిక్ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    ఎంఎం కీర‌వాణి అందించిన సంగీతానికి అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. ఇప్ప‌టికే విడుద‌లైన రెండు పాట‌ల‌ు సూపర్ హిట్ అయ్యాయి. ముఖ్యంగా ఈ పాటల్లో ఎన్టీఆర్ గురించి వర్ణిస్తూ రాసిన సాహిత్యం అభిమానులను మంత్రముగ్దులను చేస్తోంది

    జ్ఞాన‌శేఖ‌ర్ ఈ చిత్రానికి సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. విద్యాబాల‌న్, నంద‌మూరి క‌ళ్యాణ్ రామ్, రానా ద‌గ్గుపాటి, సుమంత్, ర‌కుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, లెజెండ‌రీ కైకాల స‌త్య‌నారాయ‌ణ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీల‌క‌పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు.

    The trailer of ‘NTR’ biopic will be launched in Hyderabad while the audio release event is being planned in NTR’s birth place Nimmakuru. The trailer launch is scheduled on December 16th and audio is slated for launch on December 21st.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 20:22 [IST]
