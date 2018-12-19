 »   » ‘ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయకుడు’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ మారింది, ఎప్పుడంటే...

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
‘NTR Kathanayakudu’ is scheduled for a massive Sankranthi release on January 9. The much-awaited theatrical trailer and the audio will be officially launched on December 21. Latest posters from NBK Films revealed that the sequel version ‘NTR Mahanayakudu’ will hit the screens on February 7, instead of the earlier announced date January 24.
