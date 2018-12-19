తెలుగు
 'ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయకుడు' రిలీజ్ డేట్ మారింది, ఎప్పుడంటే...

‘ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయకుడు’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ మారింది, ఎప్పుడంటే...


    మహానటుడు, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎన్టీ రామారావు జీవితంగా ఆధారంగా బయోపిక్ తెరకెక్కుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రెండు భాగాలుగా విడుదల కాబోతున్న ఈ బయోపిక్‌ మొదటి భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయుడు', రెండో భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయకుడు'గా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోంది.

    మొదటి భాగం జనవరి 9న, రెండో భాగం జనవరి 24న విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్లు గతంలో ప్రకటించారు. అయితే తాజాగా రెండో భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయుడు' రిలీజ్ డేట్ వాయిదా పడింది. దీన్ని ఫిబ్రవరి 7న విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు.

    ‘NTR Mahanayakudu’ will hit the screens on February 7

    రెండో భాగం వాయిదా పడటానికి పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు పూర్తి కాక పోవడమే అని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇటీవల బాలయ్య తెలంగాణ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో పాల్గొనడం వల్ల కొంత జాప్యం జరిగిందని, అందుకే ఫిబ్రవరి 7కు వాయిదా వేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    కాగా.. ఎన్టీఆర్ బ‌యోపిక్ ఆడియో మ‌రియు ట్రైల‌ర్ లాంఛ్ వేడుక‌లు డిసెంబ‌ర్ 21న హైద‌రాబాద్, ఫిల్మ్ న‌గ‌ర్ లోని JRC క‌న్వెన్ష‌న్ లో జ‌ర‌గ‌నున్నాయి. నంద‌మూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ‌ టైటిల్ రోల్ పోషిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని క్రిష్ జాగ‌ర్ల‌మూడి తెర‌కెక్కిస్తున్నారు.

    నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ, విద్యాబాల‌న్, నంద‌మూరి క‌ళ్యాణ్ రామ్, రానా ద‌గ్గుపాటి, సుమంత్, జిస్సు సేన్ గుప్తా, నిత్యామీన‌న్, ర‌కుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి జ్ఞాన‌శేఖ‌ర్ సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ అందించగా, సాయి మాధ‌వ్ బుర్రా మాట‌లు రాశారు. ఎంఎం కీర‌వాణి ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు..

    English summary
    ‘NTR Kathanayakudu’ is scheduled for a massive Sankranthi release on January 9. The much-awaited theatrical trailer and the audio will be officially launched on December 21. Latest posters from NBK Films revealed that the sequel version ‘NTR Mahanayakudu’ will hit the screens on February 7, instead of the earlier announced date January 24.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 16:40 [IST]
