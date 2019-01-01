తెలుగు
 ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్: విద్యాబాలన్ బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్

    క్రిష్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్'లో బాలకృష్ణ... ఎన్టీ రామారావు పాత్రలో, బాలీవుడ్ నటి విద్యా బాలన్... రామారావు సతీమణి బసవతారకం పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. జనవరి 1న విద్యాబాలన్ పుట్టినరోజును పురస్కరించుకుని స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    "దివిలోని తారకరాముల తరుపున, భువిపైని తెలుగువారందరి తరుపున వెండితెర తారకమ్మగారికి పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు.'' అంటూ విడుదల చేసిన న్యూ పోస్టర్ ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. దీంతో పాటు విద్యాబాలన్‌తో కూడిన ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ న్యూఇయర్ పోస్టర్స్ రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

    ఎన్టీ రామారావు జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ ఇటీవల విడుదలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ట్రైలర్‌‌కు అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఈ ట్రైలర్ 10 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. ట్రైలర్ విడుదలైన తర్వాత సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి.

    'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' రెండు భాగాలుగా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మొదటి భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయకుడు', రెండో భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయకుడు'గా జనవరి 9, ఫిబ్రవరి 7న విడుదల కాబోతున్నాయి.

    ఎంఎం కీరవాణి అందించిన సంగీతం సూపర్ హిట్టయింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఇంకా కళ్యాణ్ రామ్, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, సుమంత, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్, మురళీ శర్మ, నరేష్, కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ, రకుల్ ప్రీత్, నిత్యా మీనన్ తదితరులు ముఖ్యపాత్రల్లో నటించారు.

    NTR Biopic Vidya Balan birthday special poster released. The trailer of ‘NTR’ biopic has crossed 10 million views and is still getting a terrific response from the audience. Nandamuri Balakrishna who played the title role of NTR, impressed one and all with his incredible transformation. In different get-ups just like NTR while Bollywood actress Vidya Balan played the role of Nandamuri Basavatarakam.
    Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

