 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్: విద్యాబాలన్ బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్

English summary

NTR Biopic Vidya Balan birthday special poster released. The trailer of ‘NTR’ biopic has crossed 10 million views and is still getting a terrific response from the audience. Nandamuri Balakrishna who played the title role of NTR, impressed one and all with his incredible transformation. In different get-ups just like NTR while Bollywood actress Vidya Balan played the role of Nandamuri Basavatarakam.