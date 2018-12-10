తెలుగు
శర్వానంద్, సాయి పల్లవి ‘పడిపడిలేచె మనసు ’ ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

    శర్వానంద్, సాయి పల్లవి జంటగా రూపొందుతున్న ప్రేమ కథా చిత్రం 'పడి పడి లేచె మనసు'. హను రాఘవపూడి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ డిసెంబర్ 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గర పడటంతో ప్రమోషన్ల జోరు పెంచారు.

    డిసెంబ‌ర్ 14న ట్రైలర్ విడుద‌ల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం కోల్‌కతా నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఒక రొమాంటిక్ మూవీ. హను రాఘవపూడి దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. టీజర్, పాటలు ఇటీవల విడుదల చేయగా అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. ఇందులో ఫుట్ బాల్ ప్లేయర్ గా శర్వానంద్ .. డాక్టర్ గా సాయిపల్లవి నటిస్తోంది.

    ఈ మంచి క్రేజ్ ఏర్పడిన నేపథ్యంలో శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్, డిజిటల్ రైట్స్, హిందీ డబ్బింగ్ రైట్స్ భారీ ధరకు అమ్ముడయ్యాయి. వీటి రూపంలో నిర్మాతకు రూ. 12 కోట్ల ఆదాయం వచ్చింది. డిజిటల్ రైట్స్ అమేజాన్ ప్రైమ్ వీడియో సొంతం చేసుకోగా... శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్ స్టార్ మాటీవీ వారు దక్కించుకున్నారు.

    విశాల్ చంద్ర‌శేఖ‌ర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నఈ చిత్ర పాట‌ల‌కు ఇప్ప‌టికే అద్భుత‌మైన స్పంద‌న వ‌స్తుంది. జేకే సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు. శ్రీ ల‌క్ష్మీ వెంక‌టేశ్వ‌ర సినిమాస్ సంస్థ‌లో సుధాక‌ర్ చెరుకూరి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. డిసెంబ‌ర్ 21న ప‌డిప‌డి లేచె మ‌న‌సు ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుద‌ల కానుంది.

    The trailer of Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi starring ‘Padi Padi Leche Manasu’ will be out on December 14th. The audio jukebox is available online and on this occasion the makers have made an official announcement on trailer.
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 20:33 [IST]
