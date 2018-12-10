 »   » శర్వానంద్, సాయి పల్లవి ‘పడిపడిలేచె మనసు ’ ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
The trailer of Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi starring ‘Padi Padi Leche Manasu’ will be out on December 14th. The audio jukebox is available online and on this occasion the makers have made an official announcement on trailer.
Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 20:33 [IST]