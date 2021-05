పావలా శ్యామలకి అండగా మేమున్నాం.. ముందుకొస్తున్న టాలీవుడ్.. ఇంటికి వెళ్లి మరీ!

English summary

Pavala Shyamala, the veteran character artist and comedian, is fully bed ridden now. due to unemployement she is suffering from poverty. she us unable to make her ends meet. Due to the fear of coronavirus, nobody is coming forward to help her. Recently, character artist Karate Kalyani went to her residence in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, and donated Rs 10,000. She brought this issue into public notice so some tollywood persons coming forward to help her now.