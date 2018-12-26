తెలుగు
ప్రాణం ఖరీదుకు క్లీన్ చీట్.. చిరంజీవి సినిమా టైటిల్‌తో నందమూరి హీరో..

    ప్రశాంత్,అవంతిక హీరో హీరోయిన్స్ గా నందమూరి తారకరత్న ముఖ్య పాత్రలో యన్ ఎస్ క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై పద్మప్రియ సమర్పణలో నల్లమోపు సుబ్బారెడ్డి నిర్మాతగా పిఎల్ కె రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం ప్రాణం ఖరీదు. ప్రాణం ఖరీదు మూవీ నిర్మాణానంతర కార్యక్రమాలు పూర్తి చేసుకుని యూ/ఏ సెన్సార్ సర్టిఫికెట్ సంపాదించుకుంది.గతంలో ఇదే టైటిల్‌తో వచ్చిన చిత్రంలో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి నటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా నిర్మాత నల్లమోపు సుబ్బారెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ మా ప్రాణం ఖరీదు మూవీ సెన్సార్ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. మా చిత్రానికి యూ/ఏ రావడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. సినిమా చూసిన సెన్సార్ సభ్యులు యూనిట్‌ను అభినందించడం మాకు మరింత ఆనందాన్ని కలిగించింది. చిత్రాన్ని త్వరలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకు రావడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నాము అని అన్నారు.

    Pranam Kareedu gets censor clearance

    నటీనటులు ప్రశాంత్, అవంతిక, నందమూరి తారకరత్న, షఫి, జెమినీ సురేష్ ,చిత్రం శ్రీను, ఫణి రాజమౌళి( జబర్దస్త్ ఫేమ్) సంజన.టెక్నిషియన్స్ కెమెరా మెన్ : మురళి మోహన్ రెడ్డి , సంగీతం: వందేమాతరం శ్రీనివాస్,

    మాటలు: మారుదూరి రాజా
    , పి ఆర్. ఓ: కడలి రాంబాబు,
    నిర్మాత: నల్లమోపు సుబ్బారెడ్డి,
    దర్శకత్వం: పి. ఎల్.కె. రెడ్డి

    English summary
    Pranam Kareedu got finished censor formalities. this movie gets U/A certificated. Censor board officials appreciated film unit attemp. Budding artists Prasanth, Avanthika are lead pair. Nanadmuri Tarakaratna is the special appearance.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 22:40 [IST]
