దేశ చేనేతకు స్ఫూర్తినిచ్చిన మల్లేషం బయోపిక్.. జూన్ 21న రిలీజ్

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా చేనేతలకు స్పూర్తినింపిన పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డు గ్రహీత చింతకింది మల్లేషం జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న మల్లేషం సినిమా జూన్ 21న రిలీజ్కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. కమెడియన్ ప్రియదర్శి ఈ చిత్రంలో భావోద్వేగమైన పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాజ్ ఆర్ దర్శకుడిగా తెరంగేట్రం చేయబోతున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే మల్లేషం సినిమా షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొని పోస్టు ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాల్లో బిజీగా ఉంది.
సినిమాకు ఉన్న ప్రాధాన్యం దృష్ట్యా మల్లేషం చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ, పంపిదారులు సురేష్ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూట్ చేయనున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఝాన్సీ, అనన్య, చక్రపాటి, తాగుబోతు రమేష్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపిస్తారు.
మల్లేషం సినిమాకు మార్క్ కే రాబిన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా, బాలు శాండిల్య సినిమాటోగ్రఫిని అందిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలోనే మల్లేషం సినిమా ట్రైలర్ను విడుదల చేసేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. అలాగే ఆడియో కార్యక్రమాన్ని కూడా నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
నటీనటులు: ప్రియదర్శి, ఝాన్సీ, అనన్య, చక్రపాణి, తాగుబోతు రమేష్ తదితరులు దర్శకుడు: రాజ్ ఆర్ నిర్మాతలు: రాజ్ ఆర్, శ్రీ అధికారి ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ నిర్మాత: వెంకట్ సిద్దారెడ్డి ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైన్: లక్ష్మణ్ ఏలే డైలాగ్స్: పెద్దికంటి అశోక్ కుమార్ సాహిత్యం: గోరెటి వెంకన్న, చంద్రబోస్, దాశరథి సౌండ్ డిజైన్: నితిన్ లుకోస్ కలరిస్ట్: మామిడి శ్రీనివాస్ క్రియేటివ్ కన్సల్టెంట్: ఎడిటర్ శ్రీనివాస్ డైరెక్టర్ ఆఫ్ యాక్టింగ్: మహేష్ గిగిమల్ల ఎడిటర్: రాఘవేందరరావు వీ
The inspirational story of Padmashri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham is coming to the silver screen as 'Mallesham’. Actor Priyadarshi isplaying the role of Mallesham in this biopic while debutant Raj R is directing the movie.'Mallesham' team has wrapped up shooting and post-production work is going on. On this note, the makers have announced that the movie will hit the theaters on June 21st.
Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
