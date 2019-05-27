తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    దేశ చేనేతకు స్ఫూర్తినిచ్చిన మల్లేషం బయోపిక్.. జూన్ 21న రిలీజ్

    By
    |

    దేశవ్యాప్తంగా చేనేతలకు స్పూర్తినింపిన పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డు గ్రహీత చింతకింది మల్లేషం జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న మల్లేషం సినిమా జూన్ 21న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. కమెడియన్ ప్రియదర్శి ఈ చిత్రంలో భావోద్వేగమైన పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాజ్ ఆర్ దర్శకుడిగా తెరంగేట్రం చేయబోతున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే మల్లేషం సినిమా షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొని పోస్టు ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాల్లో బిజీగా ఉంది.

    సినిమాకు ఉన్న ప్రాధాన్యం దృష్ట్యా మల్లేషం చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ, పంపిదారులు సురేష్ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూట్ చేయనున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఝాన్సీ, అనన్య, చక్రపాటి, తాగుబోతు రమేష్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపిస్తారు.

    Priyadarshis Mallesham Release on June 21st

    మల్లేషం సినిమాకు మార్క్ కే రాబిన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా, బాలు శాండిల్య సినిమాటోగ్రఫిని అందిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలోనే మల్లేషం సినిమా ట్రైలర్‌ను విడుదల చేసేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. అలాగే ఆడియో కార్యక్రమాన్ని కూడా నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    Priyadarshis Mallesham Release on June 21st

    నటీనటులు: ప్రియదర్శి, ఝాన్సీ, అనన్య, చక్రపాణి, తాగుబోతు రమేష్ తదితరులు
    దర్శకుడు: రాజ్ ఆర్
    నిర్మాతలు: రాజ్ ఆర్, శ్రీ అధికారి
    ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ నిర్మాత: వెంకట్ సిద్దారెడ్డి
    ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైన్: లక్ష్మణ్ ఏలే
    డైలాగ్స్: పెద్దికంటి అశోక్ కుమార్
    సాహిత్యం: గోరెటి వెంకన్న, చంద్రబోస్, దాశరథి
    సౌండ్ డిజైన్: నితిన్ లుకోస్
    కలరిస్ట్: మామిడి శ్రీనివాస్
    క్రియేటివ్ కన్సల్టెంట్: ఎడిటర్ శ్రీనివాస్
    డైరెక్టర్ ఆఫ్ యాక్టింగ్: మహేష్ గిగిమల్ల
    ఎడిటర్: రాఘవేందరరావు వీ

    More ప్రియదర్శి News

    English summary
    The inspirational story of Padmashri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham is coming to the silver screen as 'Mallesham’. Actor Priyadarshi isplaying the role of Mallesham in this biopic while debutant Raj R is directing the movie.'Mallesham' team has wrapped up shooting and post-production work is going on. On this note, the makers have announced that the movie will hit the theaters on June 21st.
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue