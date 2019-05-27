దేశ చేనేతకు స్ఫూర్తినిచ్చిన మల్లేషం బయోపిక్.. జూన్ 21న రిలీజ్

English summary

The inspirational story of Padmashri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham is coming to the silver screen as 'Mallesham’. Actor Priyadarshi isplaying the role of Mallesham in this biopic while debutant Raj R is directing the movie.'Mallesham' team has wrapped up shooting and post-production work is going on. On this note, the makers have announced that the movie will hit the theaters on June 21st.