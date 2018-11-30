Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
priyanka chopra nick jonas umaid bhawan palace jodhpur ప్రియాంక చోప్రా నిక్ జోనస్ ఉమేద్ భవన్ ప్యాలెస్ జోధ్పూర్
English summary
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in the next few days at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur. No doubt, the couple have left no stone unturned to make it a wedding to remember. There will be two ceremonies to honour each other's faith, the Christian wedding on December 1, and the Hindu one on December 2.
Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 20:03 [IST]