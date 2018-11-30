తెలుగు
 ప్రియాంక చోప్రా పెళ్లి సందడి.. భారీగా జోధ్‌పూర్‌కు ప్రముఖులు

ప్రియాంక చోప్రా పెళ్లి సందడి.. భారీగా జోధ్‌పూర్‌కు ప్రముఖులు

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో పెళ్లి సందడి జోరుగా కనిపిస్తున్నది. దీపికా పదుకోన్, రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్ పెళ్లి తంతు ముగియగానే ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి బాజాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. హాలీవుడ్ నటుడు నిక్ జోనాస్‌తో ప్రియాంక పెళ్లి జరుగనున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ జోనస్ పెళ్లి డిసెంబర్ 1న క్రిస్టియన్ మత ఆచారం ప్రకారం, డిసెంబర్ 2న హిందూ సంప్రదాయం ప్రకారం జరుగునున్నది. వీరి పెళ్లికి రాజస్థాన్‌లోని జోధ్‌పూర్ వేదికగా మారింది.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot

    ప్రియాంకా చోప్రా, నిక్ పెళ్లికి భారీ ఎత్తున సినీ ప్రముఖులు హాజరుకానున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే సల్మాన్ సోదరి అర్పితా ఖాన్ తన కుమారుడితో అక్కడికి చేరుకొన్నారు. ఈ పెళ్లికి హాజరైన వారిలో నటి మానసి స్కాట్, ఫ్యాషన్ డిజైనర్ సవ్యసాచి ముఖర్జీ ఉన్నారు. పెళ్లి కూతురు ప్రియాంక కోసం సవ్యసాచి దస్తులను డిజైన్ చేశారు.

    English summary
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in the next few days at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur. No doubt, the couple have left no stone unturned to make it a wedding to remember. There will be two ceremonies to honour each other's faith, the Christian wedding on December 1, and the Hindu one on December 2.
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 20:03 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

